ED Behind Jharkhand CM: Is Hemant Soren A Roadblock To BJP’s Adivasi Outreach?

This separate recognition of Adivasis has been historically opposed by the BJP and its parental organisation Jana Sangh. On one hand, they prefer to call them ‘vanavasi’, denying them the status of ‘adi’; on the other, they consider them to be Hindu. Modi’s multiple invocation of Shabari Mata —an apparent Adivasi character in the Ramayana— during his post-consecration speech on January 22 also points at how the party wants to accommodate them in the broader Hindu fold.