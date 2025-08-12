BJD Accuses BJP Of Failing To Create Trust In System

The accusation comes from the state’s leader of opposition after four self-immolation deaths of women in one month.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saswat Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Naveen Patnaik BJP criticism
Naveen Patnaik Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Naveen Patnaik accuses the BJP government of failing to create confidence in the system. 

  • Patnaik says each tragedy reflects the failure to hear their screams

Naveen Patnaik, the leader of opposition in Odisha’s State Legislative Assembly accused the state’s BJP government of failing to create trust in the system on Tuesday adding that  the lack of trust was the reason that drove the women to immolation in various parts of the state over their various issues in the last one month. 

The reaction came a day after a 13 yr old schoolgirl died after allegedly immolating herself in Bargarh district.

"These four deaths are not stray cases -- there are many such girls who are dying in the most tragic way possible after being subjected to crime every day. Their desperation is not just a personal tragedy. Each tragedy reflects the failure to hear their screams. The BJP administration is failing to create confidence in the system where our daughters feel safe, valued and heard," Patnaik said in a post on social media.

“Deeply saddened, shocked and anguished to know that another girl from Gaesilat, Bargarh has died after setting herself on fire. My condolences for the young girl and prayers are with the family members in the hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss," he said.

Patnaik, the  five-time chief minister of Odisha, said, "It is deeply disturbing that there is a heartbreaking pattern in the way our girls are dousing themselves with inflammable to take their lives." With each passing away of innocent lives lies a pain of a daughter of Odisha, which became so unbearable that she saw no other way out than to end her life, Patnaik said.

"How long will the BJP govt wait to stop this heartbreaking pattern? The traumatic silence and inaction from the BJP govt leave the daughters of #Odisha more vulnerable," he added.

The death of the schoolgirl was the fourth one that occurred due to self immolation investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of her actions 

A 20-year-old female student of a college in Balasore in northern Odisha immolated herself on July 12 after no action was allegedly taken over her sexual harassment complaint against her professor. She died two days later while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

On July 19, a 15-year-old girl suffered burn injuries in Balanga in coastal Odisha's Puri district. She died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi on August 2. However, a controversy erupted as her mother claimed in the FIR that she was set on fire by three persons but police later concluded that no one else was involved in the incident, and her father made a video stating she was suffering from mental stress and died by suicide.

