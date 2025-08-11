Schoolgirl Self-immolates In Odisha’s Bargarh

The latest incident follows the deaths of three other women by burning since July 12. On that day, a 20-year-old woman student in Balasore set herself ablaze on her college campus and died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14. On July 19, a minor girl was allegedly set on fire by three miscreants in Balanga. She died at AIIMS Delhi in August 2.The third such incident took place in Kendrapara district on August 6, when a third-year undergraduate woman college student’s charred body was found at her house in the Pattamundai (rural) police station area.