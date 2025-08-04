Odisha Self-Immolation Case: ABVP Leader Among 2 Arrested

Two individuals were arrested by Odisha police in relation to the self-immolation case. Opposition raises questions of women's safety and accuses state government of cover-up.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Curated by Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Odisha self immolation case
Bhubaneswar: Security personnel detain BJD workers during a protest over the death of a college student in Odisha's Balasore district, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. A female student set herself on fire after alleged sexual harassment by a professor at Balasore's Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College on Saturday. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  1. Odisha student died by self-immolation after harassment complaints were ignored.

  2. ABVP leader among two arrested for abetment and harassment.

  3. Incident exposed ICC failures and triggered political backlash.

Two individuals, including the state joint secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), were arrested by the Odisha Police in connection with the self-immolation of a college student on the campus of F.M. Autonomous College, Balasore, in July. 

According to India Today, ABVP leader Subhat Sandeep Nayak and Jyoti Prakash Biswal were picked up by the police late on Sunday night. The two were allegedly present when the second-year B Ed student set herself on fire outside the Principal’s office at the college.

The 20-year-old student set herself on fire after rushing out from the Principal’s office on July 12. She had accused her head of department, Sameer Ranjan Sahoo, of harassing her and persistently seeking sexual favours, threatening her with academic repercussions, and subjecting her to mental harassment. Her grievances were dismissed by the college administration.

According to The Hindu, she succumbed to 95 per cent burn injuries in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The police probe found that the student took this drastic step immediately after she met with the Principal, where her complaint to the college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was not validated.

Additional investigation also showed that HOD Sahoo had organised a group of students against the victim, reportedly in an attempt to get the administration to act against her.

Both the Principal and the HOD were arrested and suspended from their posts after the issue caused a political storm in Odisha. They face serious charges, including abetment to suicide, sexual harassment, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

The Hindu reported that the self-immolation raised concerns regarding the integrity and existence of Internal Complaint Committees which is mandated under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH) and the University Grants Commission (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015.

The incident also incited the opposition political parties, who cornered the Mohan Majhi Government over the issue of the safety of women in the State. The State government had previously, in a series of directions, ordered to come of internal complaint committees in all educational institutes. Opposition also alleges that the state government had attempted to cover up the incident and demands accountability. 

