Odisha Self-Immolation Case: ABVP Leader Among 2 Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Security personnel detain BJD workers during a protest over the death of a college student in Odisha's Balasore district, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. A female student set herself on fire after alleged sexual harassment by a professor at Balasore's Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College on Saturday. Photo: PTI

