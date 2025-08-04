India's Political Leaders React To Shibu Soren's Demise

The hospital said in a statement that Soren was admitted on June 19 and was under the care of Dr A.K. Bhalla, Senior Consultant, Nephrology. "Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary medical team, Mr Shibu Soren passed away peacefully on 4th August, 2025 with his family at the bedside. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his loved ones and the people of Jharkhand in this moment of grief and loss of a very popular mass leader," he said.