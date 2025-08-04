India's Political Leaders React To Shibu Soren's Demise

He was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for over a month and his condition was critical for the past few days.

O
Shibu Soren former Jharkhand Chief Minister
JMM founding patron Shibu Soren
  • The former Jharkhand Chief Minister passed away on Monday

  • He was admitted at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for over a month

  • Multiple leaders around the nation extended their condolences to the bereaved

Tribal leader and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Shibu Soren passed away at the age of 81 on August 4 2025 during treatment. He was suffering from kidney-related ailment, and had suffered a stroke one-and-a-half months back. He was on a life support system since one month.

Hemant Soren

Shibu Soren's son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren shared the news of his father's death on X.

The hospital said in a statement that Soren was admitted on June 19 and was under the care of Dr A.K. Bhalla, Senior Consultant, Nephrology. "Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary medical team, Mr Shibu Soren passed away peacefully on 4th August, 2025 with his family at the bedside. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his loved ones and the people of Jharkhand in this moment of grief and loss of a very popular mass leader," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu

The President said Soren's death is a big loss "in the space of social justice". Calling him a champion for the cause of tribal identity and formation of the state of Jharkhand. She also lauded him for his work as the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, a union minister and as a former MP and giving her condolences to the grieving family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The PM remembered Soren as a "grassroots leader". The PM said that Soren rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed his condolences. "He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden."

Rahul Gandhi

The LoP said that Soren was a strong voice for the tribal community. "Soren Ji fought tirelessly for their rights and entitlements. His role in the formation of Jharkhand will always be remembered". He further extended his condolences to the deceased family and his supporters.

Amit Shah

Amit Shah tweeted that he was extremely saddened by the news of the passing of Shibu Soren. Praising Soren for his struggles for the rights of the tribal community in Jharkhand . "May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the grieving Soren family and his admirers and supporters to bear this sorrow."

Nirmala Sitharaman

Expressing her grief on the passing of the leader she wrote that "A towering figure in public life, he dedicated his life for the upliftment of tribal communities and played a pivotal role in bringing voices of the marginalized into the mainstream."

Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerela CM expressing his condolences said "His lifelong efforts for the rights and welfare of Adivasis and the people of Jharkhand will be remembered" he further extended his condolences to the family and his followers.

Nitish Kumar

The Bihar CM on his X post wrote " The demise of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand is a tragic event. His significant contribution to Jharkhand's politics is noteworthy. His passing has caused an irreparable loss not only to Jharkhand but also to the political and social spheres of the entire country." Further he extended his condolences to the family and admirers.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

On her post in X she called Soren as the voice of the tribal, Dalit, and marginalized communities. Saying that his contributions will always be memorable and inspiring. She further offered her condolences to the family and his

Mallikarjun Kharge

Expressing his grief he wrote "I spoke with his son and Jharkhand's Chief Minister, expressing my deep condolences to his family and supporters. In this hour of grief, may God grant them strength" further he praised the departed leader for his dedication to have a separate state of Jharkhand and the preservation of the tribal culture.

