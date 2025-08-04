TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Resign As Party’s Chief Whip In Lok Sabha

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that he has resigned as the chief whip of the party in Lok Sabha, amid run-ins with colleague Mahua Moitra
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said on Monday that he has resigned as the chief whip of the party in Lok Sabha, amid run-ins with colleague Mahua Moitra. He announced his decision after a virtual meeting of TMC MPs, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, that was chaired by Mamata Banerjee.
"I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, as 'didi' (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," Banerjee told a news channel, PTI reported.
Mahua Moitra has had frequent run-ins with the Sreerampur MP and referred to him as a ”pig" in her recent podcast with India Today. "You don't wrestle with a pig. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty," said Moitra on Kalyan Banerjee slamming her for getting married to Pinaki Mishra.
She also said that there are “deeply misogynistic, sexually frustrated, depraved men” in India and they are also present in the parliament across the political spectrum.
Banerjee had called Moitra “anti-women” and accused her of breaking a family by marrying Mishra.