Naveen Patnaik Accuses Of Poll Violations In Nuapada By-Election, Appeals to EC For Action

In the run-up to the by-poll in the Nuapada constituency of Odisha, the five-time former Chief Minister and president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Naveen Patnaik, has lodged serious allegations of violations of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) model code of conduct.
He made a post on X stating that the BJD has credible information that leaders and members of the BJP from outside Nuapada “are attempting to influence voters”.
He also asserted that the BJD workers who objected to this were detained by the police.
In the run-up to the by-poll in the Nuapada constituency of Odisha, the five-time former Chief Minister and president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Naveen Patnaik, has lodged serious allegations of violations of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) model code of conduct. He has urged the poll panel to intervene and ensure free and fair voting.
Patnaik claimed that the hallmark of a true democracy lies in the conduct of free and fair elections. However, it has come to our notice that in Nuapada, serious violations are taking place during the legally mandated silence period 48 hours before polling," he wrote.
"Contrary to this, we have reliable information that leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from outside Nuapada are freely moving around and attempting to influence voters through unfair means,” he alleged.
He also asserted that the BJD workers who objected to this were detained by the police. Disturbingly, when local BJD leaders have objected to these activities, they have been detained by the police. This clearly suggests that the district administration and local police are acting in a partisan manner, serving the interests of the ruling party rather than upholding electoral neutrality," Patnaik asserted.
"This situation strikes at the very core of democratic fairness and undermines public faith in the electoral process. Such actions, if allowed to continue, will cast a serious shadow on the integrity of the polls in Nuapada," he warned.
He called upon the immediate intervention of the EC to enforce impartial enforcement of the silence period and ensure non-local leaders leave Nuapada.
The Nuapada Assembly constituency is going to bypolls on November 11, which were necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, 2025.