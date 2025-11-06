BJD, Congress Allege BJP Violated Model Code In Nuapada Bypoll, Urge ECI Action

BJD and Congress accuse BJP of violating Model Code in Nuapada bypoll.
BJD alleges BJP used minor children in campaign rallies.
Congress claims BJP workers distributed sarees and ₹500 to women voters.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress on Wednesday filed separate complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during campaigning for the Nuapada Assembly bypoll, PTI reported.
According to PTI, the BJD, in a memorandum submitted to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleged that minor children, including girls, were deliberately used by BJP candidate Jay Dholakia in election campaigning.
The BJD also handed over a video purportedly showing the girls campaigning for the BJP. “It has come to our attention that hundreds of minor children are being exploited for election campaign activities at various locations across the Nuapada Assembly constituency,” the party said, adding that the ECI clearly prohibits the use of children in the election process.
The party stated that such “deliberate exploitation and visible participation” of minors in political campaigning not only violates the Model Code of Conduct but also breaches legal provisions meant to ensure free and fair elections.
The Congress, in a separate complaint, alleged that the BJP violated the MCC by distributing sarees among women voters. “It has come to our notice through credible video evidence (attached herewith) that certain women members and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are openly distributing sarees and other gift items to women voters in different panchayats of Nuapada constituency,” the Congress petition said.
The party further alleged that each saree packet contained a cash amount of ₹500, which was being distributed along with the sarees to women voters.
“This act is clearly intended to influence and induce voters, particularly women, and constitutes a serious and punishable offence under the Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (Bribery),” the Congress stated.
Both opposition parties urged the Election Commission to take immediate action on the alleged violations.
(With inputs from PTI)