Day In Pics: August 12, 2025

Security personnel keep vigil outside a mausoleum after members of Hindu right-wing outfits allegedly created a ruckus on Monday, in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh. The members created a ruckus at the mausoleum, claiming it to be a temple site where they had the right to pray.
Low clouds cover the mountains after rainfall, in Uttarkashi.
Restoration work underway after a part of Jammu-Poonch National Highway got blocked due to a landslide triggered by rains, near Akhnoor in Jammu district, J&K.
Uprooted trees and debris block the Kotranka-Khawas road after a landslide at Kanja, in Rajouri district, J&K.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and cabinet minister Ashish Sood with participants pose for pictures during 'Tiranga Cyclothon For Girls' organised ahead of Indepedence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju takes part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally, organised ahead of Indepedence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.
Security personnel during rehearsal for Independence Day parade, in Ranchi.
School students take part in a 'Tiranga rally' organised as part of Independence day celebrations, in Prayagraj.
Jyoti Kendra Teachers' Association(Assam) members hold a protest, at Chachal, in Guwahati.
A woman with her child performs rituals on 'Bol Choth', in Surat.
53rd Battalion of ITBP take part in 'Tiranga Rally' ahead of Independence Day, in Kalikiri.
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, DMK MP TR Baalu, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and other INDIA bloc members during a protest demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for onions, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Tourists seem to enjoy elephant ride on World Elephant Day, at Amer Fort in Jaipur.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc members seen wearing T-shirts featuring the name Minta Devi, a voter allegedly listed as 124 years old in the Election Commission's voter list, during their protest over the issues of 'poll fraud' and Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Relief material being sent to the disaster-affected areas from ITBP Matli helipad, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.
Air Marshal S. Sivakumar, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA), Air Headquarters, and Indian footballer Dalima Chhibber during a press meet for the 64th edition of Subroto Cup football tournament, in New Delhi.
A man looks at the national flag as he shops for various items ahead of Independence Day, in Prayagraj.
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule leaves after casting her vote during the election for the post of Secretary of the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi.
Students rehearse 'Yoga' ahead of Independence Day celebrations, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Gurugram.
ASHA workers raise slogans during a protest demanding the implementation of a fixed honorarium of Rs 10,000 by the Karnataka government in January, in Bengaluru.
An agitator being detained during a protest by members of Indian Youth Congress over alleged 'vote chori' and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in New Delhi.