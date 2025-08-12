National

Day In Pics: August 12, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 12, 2025

Security deployment at Fatehpur mausoleum
Security deployment at Fatehpur mausoleum | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil outside a mausoleum after members of Hindu right-wing outfits allegedly created a ruckus on Monday, in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh. The members created a ruckus at the mausoleum, claiming it to be a temple site where they had the right to pray.

Uttarkashi: Low clouds cover mountains
Uttarkashi: Low clouds cover mountains | Photo: PTI

Low clouds cover the mountains after rainfall, in Uttarkashi.

Landslide near Akhnoor in J&K
Landslide near Akhnoor in J&K | Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway after a part of Jammu-Poonch National Highway got blocked due to a landslide triggered by rains, near Akhnoor in Jammu district, J&K.

Landslide in J&Ks Rajouri district
Landslide in J&K's Rajouri district | Photo: PTI

Uprooted trees and debris block the Kotranka-Khawas road after a landslide at Kanja, in Rajouri district, J&K.

Delhi: Tiranga Cyclothon For Girls
Delhi: Tiranga Cyclothon For Girls | Photo: @gupta_rekha on X via PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and cabinet minister Ashish Sood with participants pose for pictures during 'Tiranga Cyclothon For Girls' organised ahead of Indepedence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.

Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally - Kiren Rijiju
Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally | Photo: @KirenRijiju on X via PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju takes part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally, organised ahead of Indepedence Day celebrations, in New Delhi.

Independence Day preparations
Independence Day preparations | Photo: PTI

Security personnel during rehearsal for Independence Day parade, in Ranchi.

Tiranga rally in Prayagraj
Tiranga rally in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

School students take part in a 'Tiranga rally' organised as part of Independence day celebrations, in Prayagraj.

Protest in Guwahati
Protest in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Jyoti Kendra Teachers' Association(Assam) members hold a protest, at Chachal, in Guwahati.

Bol Choth in Surat
Bol Choth in Surat | Photo: PTI

A woman with her child performs rituals on 'Bol Choth', in Surat.

ITBP Tiranga Rally
ITBP Tiranga Rally | Photo: @ITBP_official on X via PTI

53rd Battalion of ITBP take part in 'Tiranga Rally' ahead of Independence Day, in Kalikiri.

Monsoon session of Parliament - Minimum Support Price (MSP) protest
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, DMK MP TR Baalu, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and other INDIA bloc members during a protest demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for onions, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Tourists at Amer Fort
Tourists at Amer Fort | Photo: PTI

Tourists seem to enjoy elephant ride on World Elephant Day, at Amer Fort in Jaipur.

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc members seen wearing T-shirts featuring the name Minta Devi, a voter allegedly listed as 124 years old in the Election Commission's voter list, during their protest over the issues of 'poll fraud' and Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Uttarkashi disaster: Relief material for affected areas
Uttarkashi disaster: Relief material for affected areas | Photo: PTI

Relief material being sent to the disaster-affected areas from ITBP Matli helipad, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

64th Subroto Cup press meet
64th Subroto Cup press meet | Photo: PTI

Air Marshal S. Sivakumar, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA), Air Headquarters, and Indian footballer Dalima Chhibber during a press meet for the 64th edition of Subroto Cup football tournament, in New Delhi.

Independence Day preparations
Independence Day preparations | Photo: PTI

A man looks at the national flag as he shops for various items ahead of Independence Day, in Prayagraj.

Constitution Club election
Constitution Club election | Photo: PTI

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule leaves after casting her vote during the election for the post of Secretary of the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi.

Independence Day preparations
Independence Day preparations | Photo: PTI

Students rehearse 'Yoga' ahead of Independence Day celebrations, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Gurugram.

ASHA Workers protest in Bengaluru
ASHA Workers protest in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

ASHA workers raise slogans during a protest demanding the implementation of a fixed honorarium of Rs 10,000 by the Karnataka government in January, in Bengaluru.

Indian Youth Congress protest in Delhi
Indian Youth Congress' protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

An agitator being detained during a protest by members of Indian Youth Congress over alleged 'vote chori' and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in New Delhi.

