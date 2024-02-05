Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Faces Trust Vote: How Numbers Stack Up For JMM In Assembly

The opposition BJP claimed that the MLAs in Hyderabad were kept under strict surveillance, which indicates that they were 'not confident of winning'.

"The saffron party will oppose the trust motion in the House tomorrow as Champai Soren, after taking oath as chief minister, had said he will take ahead the programmes of the previous Hemant Soren government. This reflects it is the Hemant Soren government part 2, which will also indulge in corruption and malpractices," alleged Biranchi Narain, Chief Whip of the BJP.