Jharkhand’s Adivasis See Hemant Soren’s Arrest As Plot Against Tribal CM, Blow On Indigenous Polity

Meanwhile, activist Ratan Tirkey warned that the arrest of Soren is an indication to Jharkhand’s tribal society that the same fate is going to befall it in the coming days.

“The arrest has created a constitutional crisis in the state and it has sent the wrong message to the tribals. We have learnt that the traditional tribal organisations of the state are holding meetings. They cannot help feeling that with the arrest of Chief Minister Soren, the entire tribal society has been attacked. This is not a good sign. We have repeatedly requested the Governor to get us out of this constitutional crisis,” said Tirkey, a former member of the Jharkhand Tribal Advisory Council.