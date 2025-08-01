BJP In West Bengal To Launch Partition-Themed Voter List Campaign

BJP in West Bengal is launching a campaign focused on Partition-era displacement to support its demand for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls.
The campaign will highlight the experiences of Hindu refugees from East Pakistan and Bangladesh, arguing they deserve rightful inclusion over alleged infiltrators.
Trinamool Congress has criticized the move, calling it an attempt to stoke division ahead of the 2026 state elections.
The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a state-wide campaign centered on the historical trauma of Partition, aiming to build public support for its demand for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls.
At a party meeting on Friday, BJP leaders formally briefed district units about the upcoming campaign, which follows a directive from the party’s core committee. As part of the plan, seminars and public programmes will be held across districts to highlight the plight of Bengali Hindus displaced during the 1947 Partition and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, as per PTI.
The focus will be on the plight of the Bengalis Hindus who fled East Pakistan during and after the Partition of 1947 and the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971," a senior BJP leader said.
Party workers have been instructed to raise questions about the structure of the electoral rolls in border districts like North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, and Malda.
"These are the people who deserve to be on the voter list, not those who crossed the border yesterday," another party leader Samik Bhattacharya quoted.
The BJP argues that a more rigorous SIR process is needed to ensure electoral reliability in complex regions.
According to party planners, the campaign aims to connect with Hindu refugee communities, framing voter list revision as an issue of belonging.
However, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticized the campaign. This is nothing but NRC through the backdoor," a TMC spokesperson said, accusing the party of misusing trauma for political gain ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, as reported by PTI.