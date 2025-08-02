Kerala Minister Slams National Award For ‘The Kerala Story’, Alleges Political Bias

Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan criticised the national award for The Kerala Story, calling it politically driven.
The film won Best Director and Best Cinematography despite controversy over its content.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader Satheesan also condemned the jury's decision.
Kerala’s Cultural Affairs Minister, Saji Cheriyan, has sharply criticised the decision to confer national film honours on The Kerala Story, alleging that the recognition reflects the political interests of the Sangh Parivar rather than cinematic merit.
The awards for the year 2023 were announced in Delhi on Friday by jury head and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Sudipto Sen received the Best Director award for The Kerala Story, which also won Best Cinematography.
The film has been mired in controversy since its release, particularly for its depiction of women in Kerala allegedly being forcibly converted and recruited by the Islamic State. The portrayal has drawn accusations of stoking communal tensions and misrepresenting the state.
Speaking to a television channel on Saturday, Cheriyan accused the film of spreading division and hatred. “It is a film that insults an entire state. Such a movie was given the national award without fulfilling any proper criteria,” he said. “It’s a proud achievement that actors like Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan have been recognised, but how was The Kerala Story selected? I don’t understand the basis on which this award was given.”
The minister went on to claim that the recognition was politically motivated. “It was not the merit of the film but the interest of a particular section that led to this award. The Sangh Parivar is using such platforms to instil fear and deepen social divisions,” he said. “They intervene even in minor matters to create a climate of hatred. This award is part of that larger effort.”
His remarks came a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the jury’s decision, suggesting that the selection of The Kerala Story undermines the tradition and credibility of Indian cinema.
Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, echoed these concerns. He accused the BJP government of using the National Film Awards to further what he described as a campaign of hate.
The controversy surrounding The Kerala Story has reignited debates about the politicisation of cultural platforms and the role of state-sponsored recognition in shaping public narratives.
