Kerala Minister Slams National Award For ‘The Kerala Story’, Alleges Political Bias

Saji Cheriyan, joined by CM Vijayan and Opposition leader Satheesan, says the film promotes hatred and was awarded to serve Sangh Parivar’s agenda.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Kerala Story, Saji Cheriyan, CM Vijayan, Sangh Parivar, National Award 2023
'The Kerala Story' Poster Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan criticised the national award for The Kerala Story, calling it politically driven.

  • The film won Best Director and Best Cinematography despite controversy over its content.

  • CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader Satheesan also condemned the jury's decision.

Kerala’s Cultural Affairs Minister, Saji Cheriyan, has sharply criticised the decision to confer national film honours on The Kerala Story, alleging that the recognition reflects the political interests of the Sangh Parivar rather than cinematic merit.

The awards for the year 2023 were announced in Delhi on Friday by jury head and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Sudipto Sen received the Best Director award for The Kerala Story, which also won Best Cinematography.

The film has been mired in controversy since its release, particularly for its depiction of women in Kerala allegedly being forcibly converted and recruited by the Islamic State. The portrayal has drawn accusations of stoking communal tensions and misrepresenting the state.

Speaking to a television channel on Saturday, Cheriyan accused the film of spreading division and hatred. “It is a film that insults an entire state. Such a movie was given the national award without fulfilling any proper criteria,” he said. “It’s a proud achievement that actors like Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan have been recognised, but how was The Kerala Story selected? I don’t understand the basis on which this award was given.”

The minister went on to claim that the recognition was politically motivated. “It was not the merit of the film but the interest of a particular section that led to this award. The Sangh Parivar is using such platforms to instil fear and deepen social divisions,” he said. “They intervene even in minor matters to create a climate of hatred. This award is part of that larger effort.”

His remarks came a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the jury’s decision, suggesting that the selection of The Kerala Story undermines the tradition and credibility of Indian cinema.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, echoed these concerns. He accused the BJP government of using the National Film Awards to further what he described as a campaign of hate.

CM Vijayan, 'The Kerala Story' - Instagram
'The Kerala Story' Is RSS Agenda To Humiliate The State, Says CM Vijayan

BY PTI

The controversy surrounding The Kerala Story has reignited debates about the politicisation of cultural platforms and the role of state-sponsored recognition in shaping public narratives.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball