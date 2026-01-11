Poetry as Protest: Capturing Current Affairs In Poems

Poetry is often used to expresses anguish and anger at global and local political events.
I.
The Supreme Court, following Article 21 of the Constitution that guarantees the Fundamental Right to 'Protection of Life and Personal Liberty', has principally come up with the norm of 'bail as a rule' and 'jail as an exception', particularly in cases where accused are behind bars for a prolonged period without a trial. However, it is seen that in cases where the accused are Muslims or dissenters, this, their own settled norm, is not adhered to, thus trampling down the very essence of Article 21.
Bail is Rule
and
Jail the Exception
Liberty a Norm
Incarceration the Exception
But For
Dissenters
Mirroring the Naked King
writing..
speaking..
living for The People
And For
'The Others'
juss coz they are 'The Others'
to be identified by the clothes they wear
Tables get turned..
And
Exception becomes Rule
Rule the Exception.
II.
In 2003, the United States invaded Iraq under the guise of finding Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) in the country. Thousands of innocents were killed. While no WMDs were found, the invasion exposed the US’ greed for oil. Years later, just recently, the US attacked Venezuela and captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Donald Trump announced to the world that after the takeover, major US oil companies would move into Venezuela, which has the world’s largest oil reserves, and refurbish badly degraded oil infrastructure. The move, once again, exposes the US’ greed for oil.
You a Nation
Be a Nation
You a Sovereign State
Happily be a Sovereign State
But
You have Oil
Lemme pump it out
It's mine
You nationalise Oil
You no more a Nation
You sell Oil in no Dollar
You no more a Sovereign State
You are Terrorist
I declared Terrorist
WMD Terrorist
Narco Terrorist
This terrorist & That terrorist
worse than a paedophile terrorist
And
I know how to handle terrorists
Remember 45000 Iraqi
killed in a month
Hanging elected President with evidence zero in worth
and
Shia-Sunni violence..
Rebel wars
killing many thousands more
for 8 years than
And now
this elected President and his wife
Kidnapped I from bedroom with no strife
So beware
Do not meddle n shed tear
You a Nation
Be a Nation
You a Sovereign State
Be a Sovereign State
But if you have Oil
Lemme pump it out
It's mine
We USA'cans Luv Oil
We eat Oil
We drink Oil
We swallow n breath Oil
We Fart Urine n Shit Oil
Intoxicated high on Oil
We forget Epstein n his File
Oil..Oil.. n.. only Oil..
III.
This poem is deeply inspired by Martin Niemoller’s anti-nazi poem ‘First They Came..’, wherein each one is complacent that he is not a victim till it ultimately comes to him. Today's India is much similar to Nazi Germany in many ways. Poem 'Thanx God', while being a satire on malevolent patriarchal Hindu religion, brings forth the futility of Dalit thought that they being Hindus will not be eyed by Nazi alike fascist Hindutva brigade.
Thanx God..for not making me..
Akhlaq to get lynched
Afzal to be noosed
Ethesham to incarcerate..
with no reason
Omar to be in jail without trial
Jafris to burn alive
And thanx that
am not 'The Other’..
to be
condemned day and night..
till
death and beyond..
.
.
and
.
.
And Thanx God for not making me..
Father Stains to get charred with sons
Father Stan dying for a sipper
Nido and Angel lynched with racist slur
and
Thanx God for not making me Adivasi of Dang
Kandhamal
Narayanpur
Bastar
Kondagaon
Nabarangpur
Gajapati and Balasore
and.. so..on..
to get my dwelling ashed
with no land for my ’Resting in Peace’..
.
.
and
.
.
Thanx God for not making me..
'the' dissenter
the so called
Communist
Marxist
Leninist
Maoist
urban naxal
and the what not - neither
to be owner of ruined life for
voicing opinion..
.
And
.
Moreover
All thanx to you
the praise worthy
one and all '33 crore' together
for not making me
'The Women' either
to be raped.. n..
enslaved for - ever..
Lastly
Thanx God for making me..
'the man' of
world's 'the best' religion
thanx..thanx.. thanx God..
thanx for making me 'the man'
of world's best culture..
…
_"Hey you..yyouu_
_Youuu filthy aashole..untouchable_
_You mother fucker_
_sis fucker_
_You scum on earth_
_You moron swine_
_Son of a bitch_
_How dare you pass by_
_our house_
_with slippers in your_
_feet.._
_Seems your ass is not_
_bashed for long.._
_Hey guys come..come..n..see.._
_this bastard defying the divine.. walking pass our house wearing slippers"_
…
Ohhhhhh... sorry..sorry master
In the praise of God
I forgot to hold my slippers on head..
while passing your mansion master..
No..no.. please don't hit me..
please ..please..
see..
I kept my slippers on my head..
please.. don't hit me please..
am sorry...
.
.
.
Oh..Thanx God.. they hit me hard..
for
Breaking 'your rule'..
but dint kill me..
Please forgive me oh
almighty God
for
annoying the 'Lords on land'..
those you deputed to..
keep your _Dharma_ upright....
Thanx God..
Milind Bhawar is Ex- AGM, Air India/AI ESL, ex-consultant, engineering - Tech Services, Air India - TATA