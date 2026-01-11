Poetry as Protest: Capturing Current Affairs In Poems

I.

The Supreme Court, following Article 21 of the Constitution that guarantees the Fundamental Right to 'Protection of Life and Personal Liberty', has principally come up with the norm of 'bail as a rule' and 'jail as an exception', particularly in cases where accused are behind bars for a prolonged period without a trial. However, it is seen that in cases where the accused are Muslims or dissenters, this, their own settled norm, is not adhered to, thus trampling down the very essence of Article 21.