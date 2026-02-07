Poems As Satire: Narrating Political Events Through The Lens Of Poetry

The recent BMC elections were full of shocks. Accustomed to seeing the VVPAT slip show the name of the candidate and party whose button is pressed on the EVM dropping in, the voters were shocked to see EVMs without VVPAT, absolutely not sure whether the button they pressed had cast the vote to the same candidate they wanted or not. The voters went home only to learn from television news that the ink marked on their left index finger by a pen comes out easily using a sanitiser. They tried, hoping it was not true, but it was. It was shocking—the ink marking, supposed to last at least for a month, vanished immediately upon applying sanitiser. The voter got the ultimate shock when questions raised by voters with the Election Commissioner were answered by the state ruling party, terming them as fake. It said that people spreading fake rumours must be booked. The next day, the state Election Commissioner, instead of cross-verifying voters’ claims, towing to the ruling party’s line, came out with a verdict that anyone spreading a fake narrative would be punished by law. All this was happening in the backdrop of vote chori allegations. The present state Election Commissioner is a controversial figure. In 2017, when he was the under-secretary to the Social Welfare Minister, he usurped the SC scholarship for his son. The poet uses satire to sum up the entire situation.