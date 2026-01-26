Telangana Governor Unfurls Tricolour At Republic Day Event

Jishnu Dev Varma leads celebrations at Hyderabad’s Parade Grounds

Telangana Governor Unfurls Tricolour At Republic Day Event
Summary
  • Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day parade grounds in Hyderabad.

  • He inspected the march past of various contingents during the celebrations.

  • CM Revanth Reddy was absent as he is in the US attending a leadership programme at Harvard University.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds here.

Later, he inspected the march past of various contingents.

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and some of the cabinet ministers were present.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is currently in the USA undergoing a leadership programme at Harvard University. 

