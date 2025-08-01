The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday (August 1) at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for Jawan and 12th Fail, while Rani Mukerji bagged Best Actress for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film honour. 12th Fail also received a National Award for Best Feature Film.