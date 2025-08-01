71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Share Best Actor Award| Full List

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 were announced on August 1, 2025. Check out the full list of winners.

Garima Das
Updated on:
National Film Awards winners
Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey share National Award for Best Actor Photo: Instagram
  • Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey won the National Award for Best Actor

  • Rani Mukerji honoured with Best Actress

  • Kathal won Best Hindi Film

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday (August 1) at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for Jawan and 12th Fail, while Rani Mukerji bagged Best Actress for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film honour. 12th Fail also received a National Award for Best Feature Film.

Interestingly, SRK and Rani won their first-ever National Award, celebrating a career of three decades. It was also the first National Award for Massey.

The Best Director title went to Sudipto Sen of The Kerala Story. Other winners include Vijayaraghavan and Muthupettai Somu Bhaska (Best Supporting Actor), Janki Bodiwala and Urvashi (Best Supporting Actress), Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Best Popular Film for Entertainment), Shilpa Rao and Rohit (Best Playback Singer), Ullazhukku (Best Malayalam Film), Parking (Best Tamil Film) and Bhagavanth Kesari (Best Telugu Film).

The awards were announced for the films that released in 2023, between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

Have a look at the full list of winners of the National Film Awards 2023

Feature films:

Special mentions: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)

Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang…Step of Hope

Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku

Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu

Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982

Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)

Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)

Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)

Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)

Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)

Best Actor in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan

Best Children’s Film: Naal 2

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet

Best Film: 12th Fail

Non-feature films:

Special mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages

Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know

Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)

Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)

Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)

Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)

Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)

Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)

Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic

Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human

Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao

Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw

Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man

Published At:
