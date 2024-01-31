Who Is Champai Soren, The JMM Leader Set To Replace Hemant Soren As Jharkhand CM?

Champai Soren is set to replace Hemant Soren as Jharkand’s Chief Minister, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes as Hemant Soren is being subjected to ED questioning in alleged money laundering in a “land scam” case.

Who is Champai Soren?



Serving as the Cabinet Minister of Transport, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste, and Backward Class Welfare, Champai Soren is a key member of Hemant Soren’s cabinet. The 67-year-old leader is believed to be close to Hemant Soren and his family.

He officially began his political journey as an independent candidate in a crucial by-election where he was elected as an MLA representing the Seraikella constituency.

Champai Soren came to be known as the “Jharkhand Tiger” during the Jharkhand movement, advocating for a separate state for tribal populations.

Born in the Jilinggoda village in the Saraikela-Kharsawan district, Champai Soren is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer. The newly appointed CM used to work on farms alongside his father and received education up to the class 10th from a government school. He married young and has seven children, four sons and three daughters.

Champai Soren has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the BJP government led by Arjun Munda in 2010, following which President's rule was enforced in Jharkhand. He re-entered politics as a minister in Hemant Soren's cabinet, holding the position of Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Transport.

The JMM leader told PTI on Tuesday that they wouldn't let BJP succeed in their mission, "We are ready for what may come... The BJP is abusing central agencies to destabilise a democratically elected government but we will not allow them to succeed in their mission."