Champai Soren took oath as Jharkhand chief minister today, a day after Governor CP Radhakrishnan nominated him for the same and invited for oath-taking amid back-to-back developments post the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Hemant Soren's plea against the arrest was on Friday heard by the Supreme Court, which asked the JMM leader to move Jharkhand High Court.