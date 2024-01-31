National

Hemant Soren To Be Arrested Soon? Major Buzz As ED Grills Jharkhand CM | Key Points

The move comes as ED questioned Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at his residence in Ranchi in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

January 31, 2024

Screen grab from video on X/ANI : ED is probing allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in a money laundering case |
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has filed a police complaint against Enforcement Directorate officials, seeking action under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The move comes as ED questions Soren at his residence in Ranchi in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam and speculation that he might be arrested soon.

ED team on Tuesday was at the Ranchi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who reappeared on Tuesday, ending suspense over his whereabouts. CM Hemant Soren on Tuesday chaired meetings with his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress MLAs ahead of his scheduled questioning by the ED in a money laundering case.

Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren, who is not a legislator, was also present at the meeting on Tuesday.

The MLAs, who expressed solidarity with the Hemant Soren government at the meetings, also signed a letter of support without any name amid speculation that the chief minister's wife Kalpana Soren will be handed over the reins in the event of his arrest.

An ED team which visited Hemant Soren's house on Monday, could not trace him for nearly 30 hours and seized his two cars and Rs 36 lakh from his residence. The BJP has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "helped" Jharkhand CM Soren in his "escape" from Delhi to Ranchi.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ED Probe | Latest Updates

ED Grills Jharkhand CM Soren. Arrest Soon?

An ED team arrived at the residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The ED reportedly sought extra security from Jharkhand government ahead of Hemant Soren's questioning.

The entire ED-chasing-Soren episode was due to the summons issued to the Jharkhand CM who was asked by the probe agency to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or January 31 in connection with the money laundering case.

ED official seized Rs 36 lakh, a BMW SUV and some "incriminating" documents during the search operations at his house in Delhi on Monday.

When Soren went untraceable, an email was sent by him to the probe agency where he alleged that the ED’s actions were "motivated by political agenda" to disrupt the state government's functioning and claimed that its insistence to record his statement again on or before January 31 "reeked of malice".

The investigation pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the ED.

Speculation Around Jharkhand CM's Wife

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren held two rounds of meetings of alliance legislators at the CM House in Ranchi on Tuesday after returning from Delhi. Soren discussed the present political situation in the state.

Interestingly, Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren, who is not a legislator, was also present at the meeting.

Lawmakers present at the meeting signed a letter of support without any name, triggering speculation that chief minister's wife Kalpana Soren will be handed over the reins in the event of his arrest.

How 'Untraceable' Soren Reach Ranchi From Delhi

A day after an ED team visited the Jharkhand CM and JMM executive president's Delhi residence to question him, sources close to Soren said that the 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader came by road from Delhi, undertaking a more than 1250 km journey.

When the "hunt" for "missing" Soren was on, his chartered plane on which he travelled from Ranchi to Delhi was parked at Delhi airport, while the phones of several people part of his staff were also switched off.

Soren travelled to Delhi on Saturday (January 27) night came in the backdrop of the ED asking him whether he would be available for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.

BJP Says Kejriwal Helped Soren 'Escape'

JMM and the BJP leaders engaged in a verbal duel with the opposition party in the state claiming that Soren was "missing" for several hours after going to Delhi and the Congress and JMM alleging that the saffron camp was spreading rumours about Soren.

When reports of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren going "missing" were all over on Monday and Tuesday, BJP used the opportunity to mock the CM by putting up a 'gumshuda ki talash [hunt on for missing] poster on X.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "helped" Hemant Soren "escape" from Delhi to Ranchi, referring to the two leaders as "thieves".

Nishikant Dubey, in a post on X, wrote, "According to the information, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assisted in escorting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Ji from Delhi to Ranchi. This cooperation extended till Varanasi, after which Ranchi Minister Mithlesh Thakur helped take him (Hemant Soren) to Ranchi. 'Chor chor mausera bhai."

In another post, Dubey claimed consensus could not be reached on the name of Kalpana Soren in the legislative party meeting in Ranchi, adding that Hemant Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren (wife of late Durga Soren) and brother Basant Soren protest the same.

