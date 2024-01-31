Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has filed a police complaint against Enforcement Directorate officials, seeking action under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The move comes as ED questions Soren at his residence in Ranchi in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam and speculation that he might be arrested soon.

ED team on Tuesday was at the Ranchi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who reappeared on Tuesday, ending suspense over his whereabouts. CM Hemant Soren on Tuesday chaired meetings with his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress MLAs ahead of his scheduled questioning by the ED in a money laundering case.

Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren, who is not a legislator, was also present at the meeting on Tuesday.