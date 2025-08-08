Congress Begins 'Vote Adhikar Rally' In Bengaluru Today

Congress Party held their 'Vote adhikar rally' on Friday at Bengaluru's Freedom Park a day after Rahul Gandhi’s explosive press conference claiming ‘voter theft’ committed by the election Commission of India.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bengaluru in the morning to attend the event "Our Vote, Our Right, Our Struggle."
The Congress party has chosen Karnataka as the starting point for a movement against alleged electoral fraud, citing a study of the Mahadevapura assembly segment during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Kharge and Gandhi have arrived in Bengaluru, where they will soon lead the protest from Freedom Park against the alleged manipulation of voter lists.
Bengaluru Rally Traffic Advisory
Reportedly, in response to the rally, Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory. Traffic restrictions will be in place on MG Road, Cubbon Road, and Old Airport Road.
Movement will also be restricted on Chalukya Road, at Shantala Junction, and in nearby areas. Parking restrictions have been announced for several parts of the city.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier stated that elections are being "stolen" in India and that the party has identified the method of "vote theft." He also referred to the Election Commission as the "Election Capture of India."
The party's analysis focuses on the Mahadevapura assembly segment. In the larger Lok Sabha seat, Congress received 6,26,208 votes and the BJP received 6,58,915 votes, a difference of 32,707. Rahul Gandhi noted on Thursday that while Congress won six out of seven segments, it was defeated in the Mahadevapura segment by more than 1,14,000 votes.
The rally will see the participation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. KPCC Working Presidents, ministers, and party workers will also be in attendance.
PTI reported that a preparatory meeting for the event was held on Wednesday. This protest occurs as the Bihar assembly polls are approaching.