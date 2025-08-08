Congress Begins 'Vote Adhikar Rally' In Bengaluru Today

Party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will lead the protest against alleged electoral fraud, using the Mahadevapura assembly segment as a case study.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bengaluru
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bengaluru. Photo: x
info_icon

Congress Party held their 'Vote adhikar rally' on Friday at Bengaluru's Freedom Park a day after Rahul Gandhi’s explosive press conference claiming ‘voter theft’ committed by the election Commission of India. 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bengaluru in the morning to attend the event "Our Vote, Our Right, Our Struggle."

The Congress party has chosen Karnataka as the starting point for a movement against alleged electoral fraud, citing a study of the Mahadevapura assembly segment during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Kharge and Gandhi have arrived in Bengaluru, where they will soon lead the protest from Freedom Park against the alleged manipulation of voter lists.

Bengaluru Rally Traffic Advisory

Reportedly, in response to the rally, Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory. Traffic restrictions will be in place on MG Road, Cubbon Road, and Old Airport Road. 

Movement will also be restricted on Chalukya Road, at Shantala Junction, and in nearby areas. Parking restrictions have been announced for several parts of the city.

Rahul Gandhi’s Explosive Claims Against Election Commission Of India

Rahul Gandhi had earlier stated that elections are being "stolen" in India and that the party has identified the method of "vote theft." He also referred to the Election Commission as the "Election Capture of India."

The party's analysis focuses on the Mahadevapura assembly segment. In the larger Lok Sabha seat, Congress received 6,26,208 votes and the BJP received 6,58,915 votes, a difference of 32,707. Rahul Gandhi noted on Thursday that while Congress won six out of seven segments, it was defeated in the Mahadevapura segment by more than 1,14,000 votes.

Rahul Gandhi - x/@rahulgandhi
My Word Is An Oath: Rahul Gandhi Responds To EC Over 'Vote Theft' Row

BY Outlook News Desk

The rally will see the participation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. KPCC Working Presidents, ministers, and party workers will also be in attendance. 

PTI reported that a preparatory meeting for the event was held on Wednesday. This protest occurs as the Bihar assembly polls are approaching.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance