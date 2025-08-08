Ghich Pich Review | Ankur Singla’s Earnestness Isn’t Enough To Redeem His Debut

Overall, I was rooting for Ghich Pich to be more. The hope was well-founded, evidenced by moments of cinematic excellence, but the film went skew-whiff and seemed to get in its own way. Though it reaches for emotions with insight—often landing on something tender—the very things that make it promising also make its missteps more visible. In trying to balance nostalgia and warmth with the weight of human complexities, it sometimes loses its footing. Still, there’s something to be said for a film that tries, even when it falters. It reminds us that storytelling, much like our memories of growing up, is often messy, and occasionally beautiful in its failure to become all that it could have been.