IND Footballers Including Gurpreet, Chhangte Urge Authorities To Swiftly Resolve ISL's Future

Several top footballers have shared their opinion on the future of ISL
ISL has been put on hold with no investor in sight
Three ISL clubs have suspended operations for the same
Many Indian footballers have come forward over the future of country's top league, Indian Super League (ISL) as well raising concerns over the standstill surrounding it's commencement.
With Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL)’s contract coming to an end in December this year with AIFF, the ISL has been put on hold with no investor in sight.
Seeing this, several top footballers of this country Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke and Lallianzuala Chhangte have released a joint-statement, requesting the authorities to resolve the matter at once.
“To put it simply, we want to play, and now. This is a plea to all those involved in running our sport in the country, to do whatever it takes to get the football season underway. India needs its competitive football now more than ever.
“Our anger, frustration and distress has now been replaced by desperation. Desperation to play the game we love, in front of people who mean everything to us our families, our fans.
“As for us, we remain committed, professional and ready to walk out of that tunnel and onto the pitch the moment we’re told we can. All we ask of those running our beautiful game, to match our desperation with honest intent. We’ve found ourselves in a very dark tunnel for long. We could do with a little light,” read the statement.
Such has been the outcome of it that three ISL clubs - Kerala Blasters, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and Odisha FC - have suspended operations. Kerala Blasters skipper Adrian Luna took to Instagram to give his take on the current situation.
“The time for requests is far gone, patience has been replaced with anxiety, and livelihoods are on the line. For the sake of all of us, who are entrenched in Indian football, we need immediate action and solutions. We need the fans to rally together to demand answers, and we need it NOW, before it is too late. The clock is ticking,” the Uruguayan wrote on Instagram.
The AIFF has not received any bids for the commercial rights before the November 7 deadline. Reportedly, investors backed out citing lack of representation in the governing council.