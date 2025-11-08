Indian Super League Crisis: Mohun Bagan Suspend Football Operations; East Bengal Seek BCCI's Help

Mohun Bagan suspend camp indefinitely until there is clarity on Indian Super League
East Bengal continue operations, hoping for positive resolution
Senior EBFC executive committee member urges BCCI to support Indian football during crisis
Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday (November 8, 2025) decided to suspend all football activities indefinitely. This decision came just one day after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) failed to receive a single bid for the ISL's commercial rights, throwing the future of India's top domestic football league into uncertainty.
The club reportedly stated that they will review contracts for players and support staff next month.
Late on Friday, the AIFF confirmed that no bids were received for the commercial rights of the delayed ISL, further complicating the domestic football landscape. “Our players were to assemble on Monday for the camp from the next day. But now our camp has been suspended indefinitely until there is clarity on the Indian Super League,” a Mohun Bagan official was quoted as saying in a PTI report.
The official added, “Now that the season is delayed with uncertainty on ISL, we will review all contracts next month. But we have not stopped anybody's salary, everyone is paid.”
The AIFF had floated the Request for Proposals on October 16, 2025 for a 15-year contract to monetise the league’s commercial rights, with bids to be opened on November 11 after the November 7 submission deadline.
AIFF And Bid Evaluation Committee Plan Next Steps
The Bid Evaluation Committee, headed by retired Justice Nageswara Rao and appointed on the orders of the Supreme Court, is scheduled to meet on Saturday to discuss the future of the ISL's commercial rights. This committee will assess any potential bids and determine the path forward amid the prevailing uncertainties.
The Mohun Bagan official also addressed concerns regarding head coach Jose Molina, who is currently on a “break” following his public criticism of the team management after the club’s Super Cup exit. Molina had stated that he does not have any say in team selection after Mohun Bagan’s group stage exit on goal difference following a draw against arch-rivals East Bengal.
The club’s management noted that a decision on Molina’s future would be made after clarifying the status of the I-League.
“His contract runs till the end of the season, around April–May in a normal year. Now that the season is delayed with uncertainty on ISL, we will also review his contract next month. But we have not stopped his salary,” the official added.
East Bengal Continue Operations, Appeal To BCCI For Support
In contrast, East Bengal, who advanced to the Super Cup semi-finals after edging out Mohun Bagan on goal difference, have continued their operations and plan to resume training on Monday in preparation for the knockout leg scheduled for December 4, 2025. East Bengal will face Punjab FC, while FC Goa will take on Mumbai City FC, with the final set for December 10.
Debabrata (Nitu) Sarkar, a senior executive committee member at East Bengal, was quoted as saying by PTI, “We have not yet suspended our operations. I personally feel ISL will go on. Indian football cannot stop like this. I strongly believe the Union sports ministry, AIFF and former officials will definitely not let it happen.”
Sarkar added, “The Super Cup will also happen. Maybe there will be some changes or delay, but the knockouts will take place. I cannot talk about other clubs, but at East Bengal, our stakeholders have not taken any such decision to stop facilities or salaries. We will resume our camp from November 10 as per my information.”
Sarkar further urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the richest cricket governing body in the world, to support Indian football during this crisis.
He remarked, “Personally, I have an appeal. Football is the most popular sport worldwide and also in India. So my appeal is if the BCCI gets ready to sponsor Indian football for at least four-five years, for them INR 100–150 crore is not much. If they take responsibility, Indian football can move forward — it can’t get better than this.”
(With PTI inputs)