Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2026: When, Where To Watch Live?

ISL 2026 kicks-off with an opening clash between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters
Mohun Bagan SG enter as reigning champions under new head coach Sergio Lobera
Kerala Blasters enter the competition with quite a new side
After much contemplation, anticipation, sheer drama and a full year of no top-fight club football, the Indian Super League returns to the fields across India from tomorrow (February 14) onwards.
Reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be locking horns with Kerala Blasters in the opening encounter. The match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium from 5:00PM (IST) onwards.
The home team are obvious favourites to win this match in what is going to be the competitive debut of Sergio Lobera as head coach of the Mariners. having won the ISL Shield twice with FC Goa (2019-20) and Mumbai City FC (2020-21).
He also won the ISL Championship the same year with MCFC and he is now set for a new chapter in the Indian Super League.
He will inherit a strong squad featuring the likes of Jamie Maclaren and Dimitri Petratos. The hosts will look to impose their signature possession-based dominance from the first whistle.
The Blasters, head coached by David Catala, are entering a new era after a squad overhaul.
Despite losing key figures like Noah Sadaoui, they’ve added Portuguese flair with Tiago Alves and strengthened their midfield with veteran Rowllin Borges. Facing the champions in Kolkata is the ultimate litmus test for their defensive discipline.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2026: Head-To-Head
Total matches: 10
Mohun Bagan wins: 8
Kerala Blasters wins: 1
Draws: 1
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2026: When, Where To Watch?
The entire Indian Super League 2026 season will be livestreamed exclusively on the FanCode app/website.