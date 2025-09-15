AIFF Selects KPMG India To Manage Commercial Rights Monetisation Process

KPMG India Services LLP to oversee process of monetising AIFF's commercial rights
Big Four firm selected after a competitive bidding process initiated the week prior
ISL season can start in December after the commercial rights partner is selected
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Monday (September 15, 2025) that 'Big Four' company KPMG India Services LLP has been selected as the consulting firm to oversee the process of monetising its commercial rights, which includes the endangered Indian Super League (ISL).
This announcement follows a competitive bidding process initiated the week prior, when the AIFF invited bids from consulting firms by issuing a Request For Quotation (RFQ) to manage the awarding of its commercial rights. The deadline for submission of bids was Sunday (September 14).
On Monday, the AIFF confirmed it had successfully concluded its RFQ process "to appoint an agency for managing the awarding of rights to monetise the Federation's Commercial Rights for a Limited Term."
"The Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC), comprising three members, was chaired by Hon'ble Mr. Justice L. Nageswara Rao (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India) and included Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, President of AIFF, along with Mr. Kesvaran Murugasu as the Independent Member.
"Following the evaluation, KPMG India Services LLP was declared the Successful Bidder under the RFQ," the AIFF stated in its official communication.
Eligibility Criteria And Bidder Requirements Detailed
The AIFF had outlined certain eligibility criteria for consulting firms interested in managing its commercial rights process. According to the RFQ, bidding firms were required to have a minimum annual turnover of INR 100 crore over the last five years and prior experience in executing at least five similar deals.
The federation specified that the bidder must "be in existence and being in operation for at least five years and having prior experience of managing processes" for awarding commercial rights.
Additionally, the RFQ document under the subhead 'eligibility criteria' stated: "The Bidder must have experience in executing at least five (5) similar assignments from at least three (3) distinct clients over the past five (5) years, which clients may be governments, sports federations and/or leagues in India."
The AIFF had also stated that it would not entertain bids from entities blacklisted or debarred by central or state governments or by any international or national sports federations.
Supreme Court Hearing And ISL Season Uncertainty
During a Supreme Court hearing in August, the AIFF and its current commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which also organises the top-tier ISL, submitted a consensual resolution.
This resolution aimed to conduct an open, competitive and transparent tender or equivalent process for selecting a commercial partner to run the ISL in line with global best practices. Both parties agreed that this process would conclude by October 15, 2025, providing certainty to clubs, broadcasters, sponsors, and other stakeholders in Indian football.
Subject to the consent of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the ISL season can commence in December after the process is completed, as informed to the court.
Crisis in Indian football surfaced after FSDL put the 2025-26 ISL season "on hold" on July 11 due to uncertainty over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation, prompting at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.
(With PTI inputs)