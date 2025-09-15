AIFF Selects KPMG India To Manage Commercial Rights Monetisation Process

A three-member Bid Evaluation Committee made the decision. The panel was chaired by former Supreme Court judge L. Nageswara Rao and included All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey, independent member Kesvaran Murugasu

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
AIFF Selects KPMG India To Manage Commercial Rights Monetisation Process
All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey (centre) was part of the Bid Evaluation Committee that selected KPMG India. Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • KPMG India Services LLP to oversee process of monetising AIFF's commercial rights

  • Big Four firm selected after a competitive bidding process initiated the week prior

  • ISL season can start in December after the commercial rights partner is selected

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Monday (September 15, 2025) that 'Big Four' company KPMG India Services LLP has been selected as the consulting firm to oversee the process of monetising its commercial rights, which includes the endangered Indian Super League (ISL).

This announcement follows a competitive bidding process initiated the week prior, when the AIFF invited bids from consulting firms by issuing a Request For Quotation (RFQ) to manage the awarding of its commercial rights. The deadline for submission of bids was Sunday (September 14).

On Monday, the AIFF confirmed it had successfully concluded its RFQ process "to appoint an agency for managing the awarding of rights to monetise the Federation's Commercial Rights for a Limited Term."

"The Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC), comprising three members, was chaired by Hon'ble Mr. Justice L. Nageswara Rao (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India) and included Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, President of AIFF, along with Mr. Kesvaran Murugasu as the Independent Member.

"Following the evaluation, KPMG India Services LLP was declared the Successful Bidder under the RFQ," the AIFF stated in its official communication.

Eligibility Criteria And Bidder Requirements Detailed

The AIFF had outlined certain eligibility criteria for consulting firms interested in managing its commercial rights process. According to the RFQ, bidding firms were required to have a minimum annual turnover of INR 100 crore over the last five years and prior experience in executing at least five similar deals.

Related Content
Related Content

The federation specified that the bidder must "be in existence and being in operation for at least five years and having prior experience of managing processes" for awarding commercial rights.

Additionally, the RFQ document under the subhead 'eligibility criteria' stated: "The Bidder must have experience in executing at least five (5) similar assignments from at least three (3) distinct clients over the past five (5) years, which clients may be governments, sports federations and/or leagues in India."

The AIFF had also stated that it would not entertain bids from entities blacklisted or debarred by central or state governments or by any international or national sports federations.

Supreme Court Hearing And ISL Season Uncertainty

During a Supreme Court hearing in August, the AIFF and its current commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which also organises the top-tier ISL, submitted a consensual resolution.

This resolution aimed to conduct an open, competitive and transparent tender or equivalent process for selecting a commercial partner to run the ISL in line with global best practices. Both parties agreed that this process would conclude by October 15, 2025, providing certainty to clubs, broadcasters, sponsors, and other stakeholders in Indian football.

Subject to the consent of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the ISL season can commence in December after the process is completed, as informed to the court.

Crisis in Indian football surfaced after FSDL put the 2025-26 ISL season "on hold" on July 11 due to uncertainty over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation, prompting at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: SL Collapse To Bring HK Back In Game; SL 127/6 (17.1)

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  2. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  3. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  4. Supreme Court to Deliver Key Verdict Today On Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  2. The Big Bang: Trump Resolution

  3. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  4. Beyond Blocs: How Africa Shapes Its Voice On The Global Stage

  5. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique's 4/23 Helps Arab's Win By 42 Runs

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas