AIFF Invites Bids For Commercial Rights Management, Sets INR 100 Crore Turnover Criteria

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has invited bids from consulting firms to manage the process of awarding its commercial rights. The federation has issued a Request For Quotation (RFQ) with the last date for bid submission on September 14. The purpose of this RFQ is "to provide the bidder(s) with information that may assist them in the formulation of their proposals".
The eligibility criteria stipulate that the bidder must "be in existence and being in operation for at least five (5) years and having prior experience of managing processes" for awarding commercial rights. Moreover, the bidder should have an average annual turnover/receipt of a minimum of INR 100 crore for the last five financial years.
Experience Requirements And Exclusion Clauses
The RFQ further mandates that "The Bidder must have experience in executing at least five (5) similar assignments from at least three (3) distinct clients over the past five (5) years, which clients may be governments, sports federations and/or leagues in India." Additionally, the AIFF will not entertain bids from entities that are blacklisted or debarred by the central or state governments, or by any international or national sports federations.
Consultant's Role And Tender Timeline
The selected consulting firm shall study best practices in awarding football commercial rights worldwide and, in consultation with the AIFF, determine the optimal basket of rights that will constitute the commercial rights. They will also establish a strategy to award these rights to third parties in a manner most beneficial to the AIFF from both operational and financial perspectives.
Among other responsibilities, the firm will be tasked with 'identifying and engaging with key stakeholders, preparing requisite documentation with detailed terms and conditions, and conducting background research and analysis for the preparation of the relevant documents, as and when required.'
During a hearing before the Supreme Court in August, the AIFF and its current commercial partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) — which organises the Indian Super League (ISL) — submitted a consensual resolution to conduct an open, competitive, and transparent tender process for selecting a new commercial partner for the ISL.
The process is scheduled to conclude by October 15, 2025, providing certainty to clubs, broadcasters, sponsors, and other stakeholders. Subject to the consent of the AFC, the ISL season can thereafter commence in December.
Crisis In Indian Football Amid MRA Renewal Uncertainty
A crisis emerged in Indian football following FSDL's decision to put the 2025-26 ISL season 'on hold' on July 11. This decision was driven by uncertainty over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation.
Consequently, at least three clubs have either paused their first-team operations or suspended player and staff salaries.
(With PTI inputs)