Chennaiyin FC have suspended first-team operations amid ISL uncertainty, following similar moves by Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC.
The 2025–26 ISL season remains on hold due to unresolved issues between AIFF and FSDL, causing widespread disruption.
AIFF will meet CEOs of eight ISL clubs on August 7 in New Delhi to address the crisis and chart a way forward.
Chennaiyin FC have suspended their first-team operations as uncertainty deepens over the future of the Indian Super League (ISL). The two-time champions informed players and staff of the decision, which the club described as the result of “careful deliberations” in an official statement.
The ISL season remains in limbo as unresolved tensions between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) continue to stall progress. With no resolution in sight, frustration is mounting across clubs.
Chennaiyin FC have now become the third team to halt first-team operations, following Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, who have already suspended player salaries and contracts amid the uncertainty.
Chennaiyin FC, backed by Abhishek Bachchan and Vita Dani, are feeling the pinch as the ripple effects of the Indian Super League’s sudden pause start to show. While the club managed to cover player wages for June, they’ve reportedly hit a roadblock with July salaries, thanks to a cash crunch sparked by the league’s suspension by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).
The squeeze isn’t new, Chennaiyin had already shut down their youth team operations, hinting at deeper troubles behind the scenes.
With the ISL’s future in doubt, the AIFF has scheduled a crucial meeting on Thursday, August 7, in New Delhi. CEOs from eight Indian Super League clubs will meet with AIFF officials to address the ongoing crisis after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) put the 2025–26 season on hold.
Despite the uncertainty, AIFF remains optimistic. "If the league doesn’t happen, it’s not just footballers, it’s thousands connected to the sport who’ll suffer," said president Kalyan Chaubey, assuring that every effort will be made to keep the ISL alive.