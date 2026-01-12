ISL Restart: All 14 Clubs Confirm Participation, Decks Cleared For Top-Tier League From Feb 14: Report

The All India Football Federation and the Indian Super League clubs are likely to have an online meeting on January 13 and jointly discuss the formation of the Governing Council Board

Outlook Sports Desk
ISL Restart 14 Clubs Confirm Participation Decks Cleared For Top-Tier League From Feb 14 Report
The Indian Super League 2025-26 was put on hold in July. Photo: FSDL/ISL
Summary
Summary of this article

  • All 14 ISL clubs have reportedly written to AIFF, confirming participation

  • Many clubs have shared details of venues for their home matches

  • AIFF and the clubs are likely to have an online meeting on January 13

All 14 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have reportedly confirmed their participation in the delayed 2025-26 season, writing to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and clearing the decks for the start of the top-tier domestic competition on February 14.

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on January 6 announced that the ISL, which was on hold due to the absence of a commercial partner, would start on February 14, with all the 14 clubs taking part in it. Despite the minister's announcement, a few clubs were yet to confirm participation in writing as they had agreed to take part in the ISL "in principle" only.

But now, all the clubs have formally confirmed participation in the truncated league, a PTI report quoted a source in the AIFF as saying on Monday (January 12, 2026). Many clubs have also shared details of the venues where they plan to play their home matches, the report added.

"Yes, all the 14 clubs have confirmed participation in writing," the source said.

The top-tier ISL will comprise 91 matches on a home-and-away basis.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey had earlier said that a governing council board would be formed to manage the league and it would be "empowered to take all commercial decisions."

The report added that the AIFF and the clubs are likely to have an online meeting on Tuesday and jointly discuss the formation of the Governing Council Board.

"The online meeting will also discuss the Request for Proposal (for selection of a commercial rights partner) and some other things," the source added.

Details Sought For Venues

On Saturday, the AIFF had asked the clubs to send the details of the venues where they plan to play their home matches by Monday noon to start working on the fixture and finalise broadcast and commercial rights partners.

"AIFF (will) share the draft of the framework for the governance of ISL, the draft RFPs to appoint broadcast and commercial rights partners for the 2025-26 season, seek exemption from the AFC (regarding ACL 2 slots), start work on fixtures and other allied matters, and start preparation of participation agreements to be entered with the clubs," the AIFF had said in a letter to the clubs.

"AIFF will also take best efforts to co-ordinate with competent authorities at venue (s), to enable seamless organisation of the upcoming season of the ISL. AIFF is also committed to liaise with the Asian Football Confederation and seek the necessary exemptions for the upcoming season," said the letter from AIFF deputy general secretary M Satyanarayan.

Regarding the financial part of the league, the AIFF said, "The 2025-26 season of the ISL is proposed to be held on a total budget of INR 24 Crores Twenty Six Lakhs Seventy Four Thousand (INR 24,26,74,000/-) with an initial contribution of INR Nine Crores Seventy Seven Lakh Forty Thousand (INR 9,77,40,000/-) from the AIFF and a contribution of INR One Crore (INR 1,00,00,000/-) each from the participating clubs."

The AIFF had earlier said that it is willing to accept the participation fee of INR 1 crore per club in instalments up to June 2026, if the clubs are not able to pay immediately.

The ISL 2025-26 has been in a limbo since the AIFF's commercial partner FSDL, owned by the Reliance Group, put it on hold last July due to uncertainty over the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the two parties.

The MRA ended on December 8, 2025 as negotiations fell through.

Later, a tender was floated for the selection of a commercial rights partner under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed committee, but to the AIFF's embarrassment, there were no takers for it.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
