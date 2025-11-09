Who Are Suhail Sattar And Yahya Suhail? Timor-Leste’s First Father-Son Duo In International Men’s Cricket

Suhail Sattar and Yahya Suhail became the first father-son duo in International cricket
They represented Timor Leste in the Rising East Asia Tri-Series
They lost their opening encounter against Indonesia
There have been several notable pairs of brothers who have played international cricket together, including Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, Mike Hussey and David Hussey, and Brendon McCullum and Nathan McCullum. For the first time in the history of international men’s cricket, we witnessed a father-son duo playing together for the same team.
This feat was achieved in the Rising East Asia Tri-Series, where the father-son duo of Suhail Sattar(50) and Yahya Suhail(17) represented Timor Leste against Myanmar.
Unfortunately, the duo couldn’t manage to have much impact on the field as their team suffered a humiliating defeat by 10 wickets in their first three matches of the tournament.
While this was the first occasion in international men's cricket where a father-son duo played together in the same team, this rare feat has already happened in international women’s cricket when the mother-daughter duo of Metty Fernandes and Naina Metty Saju represented Switzerland earlier this year.
The mother-daughter duo featured in six matches for Switzerland earlier this year.
Instances Of Father-Son Duo In Cricket
While not in international cricket, there have been some occasions in domestic cricket where a father-son duo not only played together but the father even captained his son in the same match.
West Indian legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul and his son Tagenarine have played together in 11 first-class games for Guyana where he even captained his son in a game against Windward Islands at the Province Stadium in Guyana.
Afghanistan veteran Mohammed Nabi also played against his son in the 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League final.