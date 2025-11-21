Australia Vs England Toss Update 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: ENG To Bat First Against AUS - Check Playing XIs

Australia face England in the 1st Test of the Ashes 2025–26 at Perth’s Optus Stadium
England win the toss and choose to bat first
Get ball-by-ball commentary here as the Ashes rivalry fires up once again
Test cricket's fiercest rivalry kicks off today as Australia host England for the 1st Test of the Ashes 2025–26 at Perth’s Optus Stadium. The visitors haven’t won a series Down Under since 2010–11 and will be eager to end that drought this time around. Get AUS vs ENG toss update here.
England captain Ben Stokes is aiming to make history, hoping to join an elite group of Englishmen who have claimed the Ashes in Australia. Only five post-war captains, Andrew Strauss, Mike Gatting, Mike Brearley, Ray Illingworth, and Sir Len Hutton, have managed the feat, and Stokes will look to become the sixth.
England’s quest is steep. Since 2011, they haven’t won a single Test in Australia, and many tours have ended in heavy defeats. Brendon McCullum and his coaching team will be hoping to turn the tide and give England a chance to rewrite their recent history Down Under.
Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: Toss Update
England have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Australia.
Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025-26: Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland
England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer