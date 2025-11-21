Australia Vs England 1st Test Day 1, Ashes 2025-26: See Best Photos From Perth's Optus Stadium

The Ashes 2025–26 roars to life today in Perth, where England won the toss and chose to bat in the opening Test at Optus Stadium. The stage feels electric, a sun-soaked stadium, a rivalry dripping with history, and two teams carrying very different kinds of pressure. Australia step in without Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, a crack in the armour that England will sense instantly, even as the hosts cling to their proud six-series unbeaten run at home. It’s all set for fireworks. Get every moment in pictures from Perth right here.

England vs Australia 1st Test Day 1
England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Australia vs England 1st Test Day 1
England's Ollie Pope bats during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1
Australia's Mitchell Starc bowls a delivery during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth | Photo: AP/Gary Day
AUS vs ENG 1st Test Day 1
Australia's Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Australia vs England Cricket Match
England's Joe Root reacts after losing his wicket during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
England vs Australia Cricket Match
England's Harry Brook bats during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Ashes 2025-26: ENG vs AUS Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green, left, celebrates the wicket of England's Ollie Pope during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG
England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Ashes 2025-26: England vs Australia
England's captain Ben Stokes is bowled out by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Ashes 2025-26: Australia vs England
England's Jamie Smith bats during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Australia England Cricket
England's Harry Brook celebrates his fifty runs during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

