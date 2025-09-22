The Divine Hustle Review | Piety, Performance, and Precarity

At the heart of the film are three god personators/enactors dependent on the spiritual economy for sustenance and survival. When a pre-teen girl, Khushi Batham, wakes up on the Benaras ghat where she lives with her mother, traces of blue paint still stain the contours of her face. She walks down the steps and washes her face in the river. Without pause, she applies a fresh coat of face paint as she gets started for the day. Her mother draws the third eye of Lord Shiva along with a few lines on her forehead. She wraps a toy snake around her neck, and thus begins her hustle—moving from person to person, pressing sandalwood paste onto their foreheads and asking for money. Sandalwood paste, often considered sacred and indispensable in worship rituals, becomes her offering. Within the film’s frame, most people on the ghat accept her approach, maybe out of devotion, or perhaps even out of the fear of divine.