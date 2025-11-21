COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

Witnesses said delegates rushed towards exit gates as soon as word of the fire spread. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was in the complex at the time and was swiftly moved out by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), the agencies confirmed. According to PTI, India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and members of the Indian delegation were also inside the Blue Zone but safely exited the premises, a spokesperson from the ministry said.