COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

A fire at COP30’s Blue Zone in Belem forced thousands to evacuate, with 13 people treated for smoke inhalation as Brazil temporarily closed the venue for safety checks.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
COP30 fire, Belem COP30 incident, UNFCCC Blue Zone fire
COP 30 (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Summary
  • Fire in COP30 Blue Zone triggers rapid evacuation of thousands in Belem.

  • Thirteen delegates treated for smoke inhalation as Brazil shuts venue for checks.

  • UN confirms Secretary-General and all personnel accounted for; negotiations disrupted.

A fire at the main venue of the UN COP30 Climate Summit in Belem on Thursday afternoon triggered a rapid evacuation of thousands of delegates and briefly halted negotiations, with at least 13 people treated for smoke inhalation.

The blaze broke out around 2 pm inside the summit’s ‘Blue Zone’—the restricted area hosting negotiations, country pavilions, the media centre and offices of senior dignitaries, including the main plenary hall. According to a joint statement from the UN COP30 Presidency and the UNFCCC, “Thirteen individuals were treated on site for smoke inhalation. Their condition is being monitored, and appropriate medical support has been provided.”

Witnesses said delegates rushed towards exit gates as soon as word of the fire spread. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was in the complex at the time and was swiftly moved out by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), the agencies confirmed. According to PTI, India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and members of the Indian delegation were also inside the Blue Zone but safely exited the premises, a spokesperson from the ministry said.

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago - X
COP30 President Warns Of Time Running Out On Climate Change Without Global Cooperation

BY Outlook News Desk

The incident was brought under control within roughly six minutes, with the fire department and UN security officers responding immediately, the joint statement said. As a precaution, Brazilian authorities and the UNFCCC decided to temporarily close the Blue Zone while a full safety assessment is carried out.

Delegates were told to await further instructions, with an update scheduled for 8 pm once authorities deem the venue safe. The adjacent ‘Green Zone’—where exhibitions and public activities are held—remained open and unaffected.

A UNDSS ‘Flash Report’ circulated soon after the incident said the fire had spread quickly through decorative textiles covering the structure’s sides and roof. “Security personnel immediately responded using fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived. The fire was fully controlled,” it noted. The report said UNDSS personnel guided attendees during the evacuation and confirmed that all UN Security Management System staff were accounted for. “There are no reports of injuries among UNSMS staff or participants. The affected area remains closed at this time,” it stated.

Immediately after the fire, the UNFCCC secretariat issued an urgent advisory instructing all those inside to leave the venue. “There is a fire incident in Zone B. Please evacuate the venue immediately,” the message said.

Brazil’s authorities then took charge of the entire premises. Reported PTI, the UNFCCC later informed delegates that the “Host Country Fire Chief has ordered the evacuation of the entire premises”, and that full safety checks were underway. The site was “no longer considered a Blue Zone”, the update added.

In a third bulletin, the UNFCCC said the fire had been contained with “limited damage” and that the venue would not reopen before 8 pm. Heavy rains arrived minutes after the evacuation, leaving thousands of attendees in the open as they moved to safer areas.

COP 30 - (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Draft Belem Climate Package Sets Stage for Final COP30 Push

BY Outlook News Desk

Huge plumes of black smoke rose from the temporary tent structure and were visible several kilometres away. The disruption has cast uncertainty over the summit’s tight schedule, with crucial negotiations still pending before the meeting is set to conclude on Friday.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries are in Belem for COP30, which runs from 10 to 21 November in Brazil’s Amazon region. According to PTI, the unexpected shutdown has raised concerns about whether the remaining work can be completed in time.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

