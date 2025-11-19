Draft Belem Climate Package Sets Stage for Final COP30 Push

The draft Belem Political Package, which is anticipated to direct the next stages in global climate action, was released on Tuesday, marking the start of the final phase of deliberations at the UN COP30 Climate Summit.



In a letter to all nations, COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago urged them to work "side by side, in task-force mode" to complete the package quickly, fairly, and with consideration for everyone.



After discussions, the draft texts are anticipated to be approved on Wednesday.