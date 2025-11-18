India to Submit Revised 2035 Climate Pledge by December, Environment Minister Yadav Tells COP30

The globe for July 2024 averaged 62.4 degrees Fahrenheit (16.91 degrees Celsius), which is 1.2 degrees (0.68 Celsius) above the 30-year average for the month Photo: AP

