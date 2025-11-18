India to Submit Revised 2035 Climate Pledge by December, Environment Minister Yadav Tells COP30

Yadav says India will file its revised 2035 NDC by December, citing internal approval processes under way.
India highlights progress including two billion plants planted in 16 months and non-fossil energy capacity reaching 256 GW.
At COP30, Yadav pushes for stronger global cooperation on technology transfer, industrial transition and climate transparency.
India will submit its revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the 2035 period by December, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday, urging developed nations to achieve net-zero targets well before their existing deadlines.
Addressing the high-level segment of the COP30 climate summit, Yadav said climate change was “real and imminent”, driven by unsustainable patterns of growth and development.
At a separate COP30 event, he highlighted the importance of global partnerships for accelerating industrial transition and announced international initiatives centred on value creation from industrial by-products.
“Developed countries must reach net zero far earlier than current target dates, fulfil obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, and deliver new, additional and concessional climate finance, estimated in trillions of dollars,” he said.
He added that the implementation of climate commitments must be adequate, accessible and affordable, and free from restrictive intellectual property barriers.
"Let the global community remember this COP as one of implementation and delivery. As we look ahead, let the coming decade be one of implementation, of resilience and shared responsibility -- a decade that unites the world in the spirit of one earth, one family and one future," he said.
Speaking about India’s goals, Yadav noted that the newly launched Nuclear Mission and Green Hydrogen Mission would further accelerate the country’s progress towards Net Zero by 2070.
"We shall also release our revised NDCs till 2035 and the first Biennial Transparency Report," he said.
Responding to questions on the delay in submitting the NDC, Yadav told reporters that internal processes, including Cabinet approval, were ongoing. “We have made a statement that we will release it soon. It will be by December,” he said.
NDCs are national climate strategies under the Paris Agreement that outline targets to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, forming the backbone of global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.
Countries must submit their third-round NDCs, termed "NDCs 3.0", for the 2031–2035 period this year. Most nations have already submitted their revised NDCs ahead of COP30.
Yadav also met UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Edward Miliband on the sidelines of COP30 to discuss a range of climate-related issues.
"Held a very meaningful engagement with UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Mr Edward Miliband on the sidelines of COP30 in Belem today," he said in a post on X.
He said both sides emphasised the importance of multilateralism and discussed key agenda items for COP30, including technology transfer, climate finance and transparency.
Opening a session of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) as Co-Chair at COP30, the minister said, "This roundtable is happening at a critical time as the world marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and we have to now move from goal setting to implementation," he said.
He noted that since its launch, LeadIT had expanded to 18 member countries and 27 companies, strengthening industrial transition on the global climate agenda, supporting roadmaps, improving transparency in decarbonisation and creating platforms for knowledge exchange.
"Today, we are pleased to welcome SKF as the newest member of the platform. Technology sharing will remain central to achieving global sustainable development goals," Yadav said.
He urged countries, industries and global partners to deepen cooperation and encouraged them to join LeadIT in accelerating industrial transition. “Collective efforts will help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and create a sustainable future for generations to come,” he said.
The minister said progress had been made under the Industry Transition Platform (ITP), jointly funded by India and Sweden.
He said 18 industries and research institutions from the two countries would soon begin projects on value creation from industrial by-products and gases, carbon capture and utilisation, artificial intelligence for process optimisation, electrification and hydrogen-based industrial heating.
During his remarks at the high-level segment, Yadav said COP30 marked a decade since the Paris Agreement — a milestone to assess global resolve.
"It has reminded us that climate change is no longer a distant manifestation, but is real and imminent. Unsustainable growth and development have placed mother earth in deep stress," he said.
He informed the UN body that, in line with the Paris Agreement’s objectives on conserving and developing carbon sinks and reservoirs, two billion plants had been planted across India under a community-driven initiative within just 16 months.
"It is indeed a testament to the power of collective climate actions...India has demonstrated successfully that development and environmental stewardship can advance in tandem. India's emission intensity has declined by over 36 per cent since 2005," he said.
India’s non-fossil-fuel energy capacity now stands at around 256 GW — more than half of its total installed electricity capacity — meeting an NDC target five years early, Yadav said.
"Initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance have become global platforms for promoting affordable and clean energy," he said.
Negotiators from more than 190 countries are participating in the COP30 summit in Belem, in Brazil’s Amazon region, from 10 to 21 November.
Commending the host nation, Yadav said, "On behalf of India, I extend warm greetings to the Government of Brazil and the people of Belem for hosting COP30 in the heart of the Amazon -- a living symbol of our planet's ecological wealth."
(with PTI inputs)