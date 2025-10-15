Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

All curfews, internet suspensions, and gathering bans withdrawn after 22 days, enabling uninterrupted schools, markets, and civic activities in Leh and beyond.
Follows September 24 clashes killing four and injuring 90 over statehood demands; phased reopenings since early October reflect community's patience and administrative efforts.
LG assures investigation into violence and inclusive growth, but LAB plans continued protests, highlighting need for Centre dialogue on Sixth Schedule protections.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leverage his much-touted personal rapport with US President Donald Trump to avert America's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Highlighting the unprecedented surge in atmospheric carbon dioxide to over 420 parts per million, the highest in 800,000 years, Ramesh questioned whether Modi would press his "good friend" to honor international climate commitments as the US notice period for exit nears its end in November 2025.
Ramesh, a former Union Environment Minister credited with steering India's Paris negotiations in 2015, issued the query via a post on X, underscoring the irony of Modi's global green rhetoric against the backdrop of Trump's skepticism toward multilateral accords. "Will PM Modi use his friendship to convince President Trump not to withdraw from the Paris Agreement?" he asked, noting that the US pullout—first initiated under Trump in 2017, reversed by Biden in 2021, and now revived post his 2024 re-election—threatens to unravel global efforts to cap warming at 1.5°C.