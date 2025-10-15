Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

Ramesh, a former Union Environment Minister credited with steering India's Paris negotiations in 2015, issued the query via a post on X, underscoring the irony of Modi's global green rhetoric against the backdrop of Trump's skepticism toward multilateral accords. "Will PM Modi use his friendship to convince President Trump not to withdraw from the Paris Agreement?" he asked, noting that the US pullout—first initiated under Trump in 2017, reversed by Biden in 2021, and now revived post his 2024 re-election—threatens to unravel global efforts to cap warming at 1.5°C.