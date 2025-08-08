Anti-CAA Activist Khalid Saifi, Jailed Under UAPA, Granted 10 Days Interim Bail

Delhi Riots co-accused Khalid Saifi granted 10 days interim bail.
It has been more than five years 18 accused were arrested, but charges are yet to be framed.
Khalid Saifi, incarcerated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has been granted interim bail for 10 days by Delhi’s Karkardooma Court. His lawyer had sought 15 days bail, citing the ill health of his younger son.
Saifi has been in prison for more than five years under the UAPA in connection with the Northeast Delhi communal violence in 2020. He has been granted a 10-day interim bail, as confirmed by his lawyer.
In February 2020, when nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed by the Centre in 2019, intensified, Delhi found itself engulfed in violent communal conflagration. The vibrant rights-based protests to assert constitutional rights and freedoms through peaceful sit-ins and road blockades came to an abrupt conclusion post the violence, followed by the Covid pandemic lockdown.
This case, which alleges a larger conspiracy that led to the violence, was registered under the FIR 59/2020. Throughout 2020, the 18 accused (mostly student leaders and activists), including Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar, and Sharjeel Imam, were arrested under the FIR.
As of mid-2025, charges in the case have not been framed and the trial is yet to begin. The bail petitions of the accused remain frozen in Delhi's courts for nearly five years.