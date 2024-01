Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who apparently went "untraceable" amid an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team's visit to his Delhi residence, has finally reappeared and reached his Ranchi residence where he held a meeting which, along with JMM and Congress MLAs, was also attended by his wife, triggering speculation of her possible takeover in case of a major action by the federal probe agency.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has also reportedly sought time to meet governor CP Radhakrishnan