PM Modi Speaks To Putin, Discusses Ukraine War, Extends Invitation To Visit India

The leaders also took stock of the India-Russia relationship, reaffirming their commitment to further deepen the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two nations.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to President Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit. Photo: File photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation.

According to an official statement, President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the latest developments concerning Ukraine. While thanking the Russian leader for his detailed assessment, PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent position advocating a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"President Putin briefed the PM on the latest developments concerning Ukraine. While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict," the statement by PIB said.

The leaders also took stock of the India-Russia relationship, reaffirming their commitment to further deepen the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two nations.

"The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," it added.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to President Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit. The visit, once finalised, is expected to provide fresh momentum to trade, defence, and energy cooperation between the two countries.

Putin-Trump talks on the horizon?

Earlier on Friday, Vladimir Putin discussed his meeting with Steve Witkoff, the envoy of US President Donald Trump, and the US proposals for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin also informed Lukashenko about his agreement to hold a meeting with Trump, Belta reported, adding that the venue of the meeting was being determined.

The Russian state news agency TASS earlier said Putin had also spoken to the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and briefed them on talks he held this week with Witkoff on the Ukraine war.

