Rahul Gandhi To Launch ‘Matdata Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar from August 17

Replying to a query, he said, “We are a six-party coalition in Bihar and it is our endeavour to ensure that all constituents come together on the day of the commencement of the yatra. There may be leaders from outside the state as well. The INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi at Rahul Gandhi’s residence will deliberate on this point.” He also ruled out the possibility of seat-sharing in Bihar figuring in the agenda of talks at the Delhi meeting, “That has to be discussed here (in Patna). Moreover, at present, we are not so much concerned about seat-sharing as the assault on people’s voting rights through the special intensive revision, as part of which names of lakhs of people are being deleted from electoral rolls,” Kumar claimed.