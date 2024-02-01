Jharkhand: Coalition MLAs Still In Ranchi, Flight To Hyderabad Cancelled Due To Low Visibility | Key Updates

Jharkhand coalition MLAs to move to Hyderabad

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur confirmed on Thursday that a total of 43 coalition MLAs are being moved out of the state as the political crisis deepens following Hemant Soren's arrest. He, however, did not disclose where the MLAs are being moved to. "We are going to the airport. You know what kind of people they are; they can do anything anytime. A total of 43 MLAs are going," Thakur said.

Earlier today, sources told PTI that the JMM-led coalition in the state is considering relocating its MLAs to Hyderabad to prevent potential poaching attempts by the BJP.