NGRI Experts Launch Search For Missing In Uttarkashi

On Monday as per the order of the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami the distribution of financial assistance of ₹ five lakh each to disaster-affected families of Dharali village has begun. On Monday, District Magistrate Prashant Arya and local MLA Suresh Chauhan visited Dharali village and distributed assistance cheques to the disaster-hit families. A total of 98 cheques for the affected people of Dharali were sent for on-the-spot distribution. The cheque distribution process is still ongoing.