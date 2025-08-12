NGRI Experts Launch Search For Missing In Uttarkashi

One week after the major cloudburst that devastated the area, a team of experts from NGRI arrived to help in the rescue operation
The team equipped with GPR's will focus on places where there may be human presence under the debris
A week after a major cloudburst triggered flash floods causing massive destruction in Uttarkashi, a team of experts from National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) equipped with Ground Penetrating Radars (GPR) launched a search operation to trace the 66 missing people
The team of experts, which reached the flood-ravaged Dharali on Monday evening, will identify and focus on places where there may be human presence under the debris, they said to PTI.
GPR is a geophysical method that uses radio waves to detect objects and structures below the surface.
On Monday as per the order of the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami the distribution of financial assistance of ₹ five lakh each to disaster-affected families of Dharali village has begun. On Monday, District Magistrate Prashant Arya and local MLA Suresh Chauhan visited Dharali village and distributed assistance cheques to the disaster-hit families. A total of 98 cheques for the affected people of Dharali were sent for on-the-spot distribution. The cheque distribution process is still ongoing.
