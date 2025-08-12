NGRI Experts Launch Search For Missing In Uttarkashi

The team reached the site on Monday evening and began its search on Tuesday morning by using GPR to locate human presence under the debris in Uttrakhand's, Dharali

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saswat Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uttarkashi cloudburst: Rescue work underway - Dharali flash floods
Cloudburst in Uttarkashi Photo: PTI
  • One week after the major cloudburst that devastated the area, a team of experts from NGRI arrived to help in the rescue operation

  • The team equipped with GPR's will focus on places where there may be human presence under the debris

A week after a  major cloudburst triggered flash floods causing  massive destruction in Uttarkashi, a team of experts from National Geophysical Research Institute  (NGRI)  equipped with Ground Penetrating Radars (GPR) launched a search operation to trace the 66 missing people

The team of experts, which reached the flood-ravaged Dharali on Monday evening, will identify and focus on places where there may be human presence under the debris, they said to PTI.

GPR is a geophysical method that uses radio waves to detect objects and structures below the surface.

Mrs. Baroliya, overwhelmed with emotion, tore a piece from the edge of her saree and tied it as a Rakhi on the Chief Minister’s wrist. - null
Rakhi Of Resilience: Emotional Gesture In Uttarkashi As CM Dhami Oversees Disaster Relief

BY N.E.W.S. Desk

On Monday as per the order of the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami the distribution of financial assistance of ₹ five lakh each to disaster-affected families of Dharali village has begun. On Monday, District Magistrate Prashant Arya and local MLA Suresh Chauhan visited Dharali village and distributed assistance cheques to the disaster-hit families. A total of 98 cheques for the affected people of Dharali were sent for on-the-spot distribution. The cheque distribution process is still ongoing.

Cloudburst in Uttarkashi - | Photo: PTI
Rescue Operations On As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi’s Dharali

BY Photo Webdesk

Published At:
