The Rise Of Saffronisation In Coastal Karnataka

Although Congress leaders have repeatedly reiterated their opposition to the ban, the government hasn’t yet revoked the order. Although hijab-wearing students now say that the rules have been softened, those who were at the receiving end of the ban in the initial months, say that the damage has been done. One such student recalled her fight. “It was presented as if we were being rebels and the school was the victim of our actions,” she says. Now a practicing lawyer, the student wonders where her other friends/classmates are. Those who had the means to, moved to other colleges but many dropped out, she says. A fact-finding report by PUCL, which was released in September 2022, notes that while there is little to no official data regarding the number of students who were particularly impacted by the ban, the government stated that the total dropouts of hijab-wearing girls stand at 1,010 because of the hijab ban (or other reasons as well).