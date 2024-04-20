Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Phase 1 Sees 62% Voter Turnout With Violence In West Bengal, Manipur

Tejashwi Yada told ANI after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls concluded on April 19 that BJP's promise of crossing 400 seats majority this times seemed like a 'flop film', he said, "The Mahagathbandhan is winning all four seats in the first phase. We have held block wise meetings and the feedback that has come is very good the BJP's "400 paar" film has become a super flop on the first day itself. The people of Bihar are aware and will teach them a lesson," he said.