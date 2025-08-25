Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

Serbian seventh seed Novak Djokovic, aiming for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam and a fifth U.S. Open title, cruised past 19-year-old American Learner Tien with a 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 victory. The 38-year-old now sets his sights on another American opponent, Zachary Svajda, in the next round.