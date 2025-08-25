Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

Serbian seventh seed Novak Djokovic, aiming for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam and a fifth U.S. Open title, cruised past 19-year-old American Learner Tien with a 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 victory. The 38-year-old now sets his sights on another American opponent, Zachary Svajda, in the next round.

US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien_1
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Learner Tien, of the United States, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien_2
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Learner Tien, of the United States, waves after being defeated by Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien_3
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, right, celebrates after defeating Learner Tien, of the United States, left, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien_4
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Learner Tien, of the United States, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien_5
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Learner Tien, of the United States, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships.

6/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien_6
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves to Learner Tien, of the United States, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien_Billie Jean King
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Billie Jean King, middle, reacts during a match between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Learner Tien, of the United States, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

8/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien_8
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Learner Tien, of the United States, reacts after winning a game against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

9/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien_Michael Chang
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Michael Chang, left, reacts during a match between Learner Tien, of the United States, and Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/10
US Open Tennis 2025 Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien_10
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Learner Tien, of the United States, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

