Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Learner Tien, of the United States, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Learner Tien, of the United States, waves after being defeated by Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, right, celebrates after defeating Learner Tien, of the United States, left, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Learner Tien, of the United States, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Learner Tien, of the United States, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves to Learner Tien, of the United States, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Billie Jean King, middle, reacts during a match between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Learner Tien, of the United States, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.
Learner Tien, of the United States, reacts after winning a game against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.
Michael Chang, left, reacts during a match between Learner Tien, of the United States, and Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Learner Tien, of the United States, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.