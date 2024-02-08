Jharkhand: BMW Car Seized From Hemant Soren's House Does Not Belong To Him, Says ED | Know Who Owns It

The federal investigation agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that the BMW car seized from es-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Delhi residence did not belong to him, as per media reports.

Instead, according to media reports, the luxurious car is registered in the name of a firm owned by Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, who came to prominence last year in connection with a massive cash recovery from his premises.

It has been reported that ED has now summoned the Congress MP on Saturday, February 10, for questioning in connection with his car that was found at Mr Soren's residence.