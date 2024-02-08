Jharkhand: BMW Car Seized From Hemant Soren's House Does Not Belong To Him, Says ED | Know Who Owns It

The federal investigation agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that the BMW car seized from es-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Delhi residence did not belong to him, as per media reports.
Instead, according to media reports, the luxurious car is registered in the name of a firm owned by Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, who came to prominence last year in connection with a massive cash recovery from his premises.
It has been reported that ED has now summoned the Congress MP on Saturday, February 10, for questioning in connection with his car that was found at Mr Soren's residence.
Raid at Sahu's premises
In December last year, the Income Tax department raided the premises linked to Mr Sahu and a shocking amount of rupees 351 crore cash were recovered. The overall cash recovery process had reportedly taken 10 days while 40 currency counting machines had to be pressed into action for the task.
However, the grand old party since then had distanced itself from the cash recovery and denied the party's involvement in the incident.
During interrogation, Mr Sahu maintained that the money belonged to his firm that was in the liquor business and therefore had no connection with the Congress.
BMW found at Hemant Soren's Delhi residence
Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, who was apprehended last week, is now being investigated in connection with an alleged racket of illegal change of land ownership by mafia in Jharkhand.
Right before his arrest, he resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister and has denied the allegations against him.
During the raid at his Delhi residence, the ED officials had discovered the BMW car on January 29. The blue SUV had a Haryana licence plate.