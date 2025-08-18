1. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US monitors multiple global flashpoints daily, including South Asia.
2. He echoed President Donald Trump’s claims of having played a role in averting a potential nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan.
3. India, however, has firmly rejected such assertions.
Washington is keeping a close watch on developments between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday, warning that ceasefire agreements remain fragile and can “fall apart quickly.”
In an interview with NBC News, Rubio said the US monitors multiple global flashpoints daily, including South Asia. “Every single day we keep an eye on what’s happening between Pakistan and India, what’s happening between Cambodia and Thailand,” he noted.
Rubio stressed that sustaining a ceasefire is difficult, especially after prolonged conflict. “Ceasefires can fall apart very quickly, especially after a three-and-a-half-year war like what we’re facing now,” he said.
The Secretary of State also echoed President Donald Trump’s claims of having played a role in averting a potential nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan. “I think we are very fortunate to have a President who has made peace a priority. We’ve seen it in Cambodia and Thailand. We’ve seen it in India-Pakistan,” Rubio added.
Trump has repeatedly credited his administration for facilitating the ceasefire agreement between New Delhi and Islamabad following India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.
India, however, has firmly rejected such assertions, maintaining that all matters with Pakistan are bilateral. New Delhi has stressed that the conflict ended in May after Pakistan sought a ceasefire following heavy losses.
During a parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored that India’s military response was a sovereign decision. “We had said from day one that our action was non-escalatory. No leader in the world asked us to stop Operation Sindoor,” Modi told lawmakers.