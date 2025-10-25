Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

Satish Shah death: Best known for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the veteran actor died on October 25 after battling kidney-related issues.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Satish Shah death
Satish Shah dies at 74 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Satish Shah died on October 25, 2025, after battling kidney-related issues

  • Shah reportedly passed away at around 2:30 pm at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital

  • He was best known for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his iconic role of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has breathed his last on Saturday (October 25), reportedly due to kidney failure. He was 74. Shah passed away at around 2:30 pm at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, according to a report in India Today.

Satish Shah death reason

The report stated that Shah had been battling kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a transplant.

His manager, confirming the actor's death, told the publication that Satish Shah's funeral is scheduled to take place on Sunday (October 26).

Asrani dies at the age of 84 - X
Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away At 84

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Celebs pay tribute to Satish Shah

Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram and wrote, "Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure."

Madhur Bhandarkar is "deeply shocked" to hear about the passing away of Satish Shah. Calling him a "talented actor", the filmmaker wrote on X, "On the big screen & television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers. #OmShanti."

Related Content
Related Content
Pankaj Dheer dies at 68 - X
Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Satish Shah's career

Over his career spanning more than four decades, Shah worked in both films and television. He made people laugh with his memorable roles in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, Om Shanti Om and others.

Some of his best works on television include Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which made him a household name and remains his iconic comic role. He also starred in the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. Filmi Chakkar, Ghar Jamai, and Comedy Circus are some of his other works.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AUS-W Vs SA-W LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Kapp Gets Litchfield Early On|AUS-W 6/1 (3)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 1 Updates: Bad Lights Stop Play In Nagpur; Stumps Called In Mumbai

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

  4. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

  5. ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  2. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  3. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  4. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  5. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  3. Mark Carney’s Asian Outreach Marks Pivot From US Dependence

  4. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 1: Live Action In Pictures

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket