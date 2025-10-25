Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

Satish Shah died on October 25, 2025, after battling kidney-related issues
Shah reportedly passed away at around 2:30 pm at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital
He was best known for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his iconic role of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has breathed his last on Saturday (October 25), reportedly due to kidney failure. He was 74. Shah passed away at around 2:30 pm at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, according to a report in India Today.
Satish Shah death reason
The report stated that Shah had been battling kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a transplant.
His manager, confirming the actor's death, told the publication that Satish Shah's funeral is scheduled to take place on Sunday (October 26).
Celebs pay tribute to Satish Shah
Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram and wrote, "Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure."
Madhur Bhandarkar is "deeply shocked" to hear about the passing away of Satish Shah. Calling him a "talented actor", the filmmaker wrote on X, "On the big screen & television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers. #OmShanti."
Satish Shah's career
Over his career spanning more than four decades, Shah worked in both films and television. He made people laugh with his memorable roles in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, Om Shanti Om and others.
Some of his best works on television include Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which made him a household name and remains his iconic comic role. He also starred in the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. Filmi Chakkar, Ghar Jamai, and Comedy Circus are some of his other works.