Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away At 84

Asrani's career

Asrani made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with the 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan. In his career spanning over five decades, Asrani acted in over 350 films. Best known for his comic timing, he gave some of the memorable performances by appearing in some of the cult moveis like Sholay, Bawarchi, Abhimaan, Mere Apne, Koshish, Parichay, Chupke Chupke, Rafoo Chakkar Chhoti Si Baat, Dhamaal franchise, Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bol Bachchan, among others.