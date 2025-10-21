Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away At 84

Veteran actor and comedian Asrani died on Monday at the age of 84. He was known for his performances in Sholay, Bawarchi, Abhimaan and others.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asrani death
Asrani dies at the age of 84 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Actor Asrani died on Monday after a prolonged illness

  • He was 84 at the time of death

  • His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday, October 20, after a prolonged illness. A celebrated figure in Indian cinema, Asrani was reportedly admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital four days ago due to age-related illness. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium.

Asrani dies at age 84

Asrani's personal assistant, Babubhai, told India Today TV, "Asrani sahab was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu four days ago. From what the doctors told us, there was fluid (water) accumulation in his lungs. He died today, October 20, around 3:30 pm. The last rites have already been completed."

He also said that the actor wanted to go in peace, and had asked his wife Manju to not make his demise into an event and that's why the family only spoke about Asrani's death after the funeral.

Actress and dancer Madhumati dies, Akshay Kumar pays tribute - X/Vindu Dara Singh and Akshay Kumar
Veteran Actress And Dancer Madhumati Passes Away At 87; Akshay Kumar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His 'First Guru'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Asrani's early life

Born on January 1, 1940, in Jaipur, Asrani was from a middle-class Sindhi family. He completed his education at St. Xavier's School and did his graduated from Rajasthan College, Jaipur. While studying, he worked as a voice artist at All India Radio in Jaipur.

Related Content
Related Content

He took training in acting from Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar from 1960 to 1962, and later joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in 1964. 

Asrani's career

Asrani made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with the 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan. In his career spanning over five decades, Asrani acted in over 350 films. Best known for his comic timing, he gave some of the memorable performances by appearing in some of the cult moveis like Sholay, Bawarchi, Abhimaan, Mere Apne, Koshish, Parichay, Chupke Chupke, Rafoo Chakkar Chhoti Si Baat, Dhamaal franchise, Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bol Bachchan, among others.

Apart from acting, Asrani also tried his hands on direction. He wrote and directed the 1977 film Chala Murari Hero Banne, where he also played the lead role. He also helmed Salaam Memsaab (1979) and other films. Asrani also forayed into Gujarati cinema, where he played roles.

His role of jailer in Sholay remains iconic.

Pankaj Dheer dies at 68 - X
Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Asrani is survived by his wife Manju Bansal and son Naveen Asrani 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup: SL-W Stay Alive As Ban-W Choke Late

  2. Virat Kohli Signs Autographs As Fans Wish 'Happy Diwali' To Batter Ahead Of Adelaide ODI

  3. India U19 Vs Afghanistan U19 Youth Tri-Series Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, More

  4. New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: ENG Beat NZ By 65 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

  5. India Vs Australia ODI Series 2025: Gambhir Faces Kuldeep Yadav Conundrum In Remaining Two Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. When Students Protests Are Criminalised

  2. Banjara Activist Launches Indefinite Fast On Charpoy In Jalna For ST Status Demand

  3. RJD Women’s Wing Chief To Contest As Independent Against Party Nominee In Bihar’s Parihar Seat

  4. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  5. BJP Hoping To Romp Home From Nagrota Assembly Seat

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. Hamas Reaffirms Ceasefire Commitment After Trump Threatens To Resume War Over Hostage Remains

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike