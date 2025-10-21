Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away At 84

Actor Asrani died on Monday after a prolonged illness
He was 84 at the time of death
His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium
Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday, October 20, after a prolonged illness. A celebrated figure in Indian cinema, Asrani was reportedly admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital four days ago due to age-related illness. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium.
Asrani dies at age 84
Asrani's personal assistant, Babubhai, told India Today TV, "Asrani sahab was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu four days ago. From what the doctors told us, there was fluid (water) accumulation in his lungs. He died today, October 20, around 3:30 pm. The last rites have already been completed."
He also said that the actor wanted to go in peace, and had asked his wife Manju to not make his demise into an event and that's why the family only spoke about Asrani's death after the funeral.
Asrani's early life
Born on January 1, 1940, in Jaipur, Asrani was from a middle-class Sindhi family. He completed his education at St. Xavier's School and did his graduated from Rajasthan College, Jaipur. While studying, he worked as a voice artist at All India Radio in Jaipur.
He took training in acting from Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar from 1960 to 1962, and later joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in 1964.
Asrani's career
Asrani made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with the 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan. In his career spanning over five decades, Asrani acted in over 350 films. Best known for his comic timing, he gave some of the memorable performances by appearing in some of the cult moveis like Sholay, Bawarchi, Abhimaan, Mere Apne, Koshish, Parichay, Chupke Chupke, Rafoo Chakkar Chhoti Si Baat, Dhamaal franchise, Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bol Bachchan, among others.
Apart from acting, Asrani also tried his hands on direction. He wrote and directed the 1977 film Chala Murari Hero Banne, where he also played the lead role. He also helmed Salaam Memsaab (1979) and other films. Asrani also forayed into Gujarati cinema, where he played roles.
His role of jailer in Sholay remains iconic.
Asrani is survived by his wife Manju Bansal and son Naveen Asrani